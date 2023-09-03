 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Sunday's games

90min looks ahead to Sunday's Premier League fixtures including Arsenal vs Manchester United and Liverpool vs Aston Villa.

Enjoy this weekend of Premier League football ladies and gentleman, the international break is on the horizon.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards