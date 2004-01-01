 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League fixtures today - your guide to Sunday's games

Preview of the Premier League games on Sunday 30 December, including Fulham vs Arsenal and Tottenham vs Bournemouth

The final batch of Premier League fixtures this calendar year are spread across the capital on Sunday afternoon.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards