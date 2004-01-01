Premier League giants chasing Milan Skriniar; Inter battling to keep defender

Inter are battling to keep star defender Milan Skriniar after it emerged the Premier League’s elite are ready to make a move for him if he decides to quit the Serie A giants, 90min understands.

27-year-old Skriniar is considered one of Europe’s top defenders and his current deal with Inter is due to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas side in January.

Skriniar was close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in the summer but the deal ultimately collapsed and now Inter are locked in talks with his agents to try and persuade him to commit his future to the club.

Inter are hopeful that the Slovakian superstar will put pen to paper, but his agents are also aware of the interest his client is generating in England and elsewhere.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have told 90min that PSG remain very interested in Skriniar and there is no doubt the contract on offer in the French capital would surpass anything on offer in Milan.

The same is true for the interest from England, and 90min has been told that Inter are ‘worried’ by the emerging interest from the Premier League.

The chance to land a world-class player on a free transfer does not happen too often and 90min has been told that Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all huge admirers of Skriniar and have been in contact with his representatives in recent weeks to assess the situation.

Inter want Skriniar to pledge his future to the club before the World Cup break in Italy on November 13 and the Nerazzurri are optimistic about their chances of keeping the 27-year-old.

“As far as Skriniar, who is absolutely top-class both on and off the pitch, I hope we can agree a new deal very much, and I’m very optimistic that the negotiations can reach a conclusion by November 13,” said Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.

“The conditions look to be positive for me to say this.”