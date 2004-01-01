Premier League giants express interest in Yunus Musah

Valencia have opened contract talks with United States midfielder Yunus Musah in an attempt to fend off mounting interest from the Premier League in the 20-year-old.

Musah, who came through the Arsenal academy and was eligible to represent England before committing to the USMNT in 2020, impressed at the World Cup as Gregg Berhalter's side made it to the last 16, where they were eliminated at the hands of the Netherlands.

A regular at club level with Valencia, Musah has long been on the radar of Premier League sides after his record-breaking start to life in the first team two years ago.

Arsenal have been tracking his development ever since he left their academy in 2019, but now sources have confirmed to 90min that both Chelsea and Liverpool have made contact with Musah's representatives to register their interest in a transfer.

With Valencia struggling down in tenth place in La Liga this season, Musah has been identified by Premier League scouts as a possible transfer target. Yet the Spanish side are understandably determined not to lose their most valuable youngster.

Indeed, Valencia have moved to open talks with Musah over a new contract to replace his previous deal, which runs until 2026 and includes a release clause of €100m.

Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Toby Cudworth & La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter to look back on the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa - join us!

If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!

Los Che had long planned to reward Musah with a new contract and, with the interest in the midfielder mounting, they have made their move to try and get a deal over the line.

Under new manager Gennaro Gattuso, Valencia are planning to try and fire their way back up the standings in La Liga in 2023 and Musah, who can play both centrally and out wide, is seen as a key part of that plan.

With so much time remaining on his contract, Valencia are understood to be relaxed about Musah's future and prepared to demand a significant fee to even consider parting ways with the American.