Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 20

The Premier League took a brief pause last week as the FA Cup third round took precedence, but the top-flight returned in some style over the weekend as Manchester United and Arsenal each secured huge derby victories.

It was a weekend that was ignited by a great strike and brought to a close by more precision from distance.

Here are the best Premier League goals from Gameweek 20.

1. Leon Bailey vs Leeds United

The noise when Villa Park erupts…



— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 15, 2023

The gameweek began in scintillating fashion when Leon Bailey struck three minutes into Aston Villa's Friday night contest against Leeds.



Ashley Young ignited a flowing counter-attack that culminated in the Jamaican cutting inside and firing expertly beyond Illan Meslier.

2. Solly March vs Liverpool

The Brighton stalwart handed Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton the lead against an out-of-sorts Liverpool with a simple tap-in before he doubled the Seagulls' lead with a delightful finish.



March darted in behind Ibrahima Konate and latched onto Evan Ferguson's pass. Andy Robertson seemed to have provided ample cover, but the Brighton man swiftly sorted out his feet and beat Alisson with a pinpoint effort.

3. Danny Welbeck vs Liverpool

Welbeck sealed Brighton's memorable triumph with a moment of individual brilliance that somewhat resembled Gazza's iconic strike against the Scots at Euro '96.



It was a sequence of ingenuity that included a deft flick over a hapless Joe Gomez and a composed volleyed finish beyond Alisson.

4. James Ward-Prowse (x2) vs Everton

It's been a quiet campaign for the Southampton skipper thus far, but Ward-Prowse burst into life when the Saints needed him most at Goodison Park.



His brace against the Toffees was of the highest quality. The midfielder's dummy to send Seamus Coleman back to Killybegs set up a glorious opening to equalise before a trademark free-kick handed all three points to the visitors.



Jordan Pickford didn't even move.

5. Martin Odegaard vs Tottenham

😍 We know you'll want to watch this one again, Gooners



🍿 The perfect way to end your week 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 15, 2023

Arsenal's supremacy over their north London rivals was distinct in Sunday's derby, and a stellar first-half display was topped off by Odegaard's strike from range.



The Norwegian had the freedom of N17 to pick his spot after receiving possession from Bukayo Saka in a central position. The Arsenal skipper settled and beat Hugo Lloris with a wicked drive from 25 yards out.