Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 21

One more round of Premier League action is done and dusted.

With half the games ending as draws, excitement wasn't always easy to find in gameweek 21 (unless you were at the Emirates), but a few players came to our rescue with some glorious finishes.

Here are the best goals from this latest round of fixtures.

1. Jaidon Anthony vs Nottingham Forest

A perfect finish 🎯@JaidonnA11's strike is our 𝕄𝕠𝕞𝕖𝕟𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕄𝕒𝕥𝕔𝕙 courtesy of @HendyGroup 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yldBbYvQOA — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) January 22, 2023

A very tidy finish from Bournemouth's Jaidon Anthony, who sorted his feet out to find the back of the net and hand a debut assist to Dango Ouattara out wide.



A number of clubs have taken an interest in 23-year-old Anthony, and with technique like this, it's not hard to see why.

2. Kaoru Mitoma vs Leicester

Relive Mitoma's magic from every angle! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YyZ49RsdU2 — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) January 23, 2023

The latest stroke of genius from Brighton's recruitment team, Kaoru Mitoma has been on another level in the past few weeks.



This outrageous strike from the edge of the box was Mitoma's fourth goal in his last six outings, and he'll do well to score one better than this.

3. Erling Haaland vs Man City

Our move of the match against Wolves! 🙌



What brilliant play to set up @ErlingHaaland's opener! 😮‍💨@Sure | #MoveOfTheMatch pic.twitter.com/l3BzQHMt5d — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 23, 2023

Oh look, a Kevin De Bruyne cross for an Erling Haaland goal. How original.



We might have seen this goal 1,000 times before but that doesn't make it any less entertaining. When they get firing on all cylinders, City can breeze through any team with ease.

4. Marcus Rashford vs Arsenal

MARCUS RASHFORD! What a goal this is! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5NqKfKZrxF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 22, 2023

It's always a real travesty when a team loses a game after scoring a goal like this, because that strike usually gets lost in history. Unlucky, Marcus Rashford.



The England star's long-range strike was a fitting start to one of the best games of the season, but unfortunately for him...

5. Bukayo Saka vs Man Utd

Bukayo Saka went full Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better with both his goal and his celebration as he bagged this screamer.



One-upping Rashford with the finish, Saka then ran to the corner and pulled out the Man Utd forward's celebration. How's that for a message?

6. Harry Kane vs Fulham

The man 🔥

The moment 🔥



Goal number 266 for @HKane... pic.twitter.com/uGytdOBCSS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 24, 2023

266 and counting for Harry Kane, who came up with a moment of magic when Tottenham needed him most to secure a 1-0 win over Fulham.



This excellent turn and finish saw Kane move level with Jimmy Greaves at the top of the club's all-time scoring charts. Will he make history against Man City on Sunday?