Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 24

Yet again, this weekend's Premier League action did not disappoint.

There were twists and turns in: the title race, the top-four battle and the relegation scrap, with some of gameweek 24's results potentially as important as you'll find all season.

Amid all the fun, here are the best goals which were on show.

1. Bukayo Saka vs Aston Villa

Bukayo's bolt from the blue 🚀 pic.twitter.com/TEGhpNKNE1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2023

Few players can match Bukayo Saka's electric form these days.



Arsenal's star boy doesn't get the first pass but continues his movement and finds himself at the perfect place to rifle home this bolt of a strike past Emiliano Martinez.

2. Emiliano Martinez vs Aston Villa

Look, the actual action of the ball ricocheting off Emiliano Martinez might not have been beautiful, but the build-up from Jorginho most certainly was.



He loves scoring against Aston Villa, and while the Italian might not have actually landed on the score sheet here, this thunderbolt of a strike probably deserves some credit.

3. Ebere Eze vs Brentford

Michael Olise, stop that.



The Frenchman picked out a sensational cross to find Ebere Eze at the back post, and the latter couldn't miss as Crystal Palace secured a 1-1 draw with Brentford.

4. James Ward-Prowse vs Chelsea

If I was Chelsea, I would simply not give the greatest free-kick taker in the world a dead ball in his favourite position. Just a thought.



There was no doubting where James Ward-Prowse was putting this, setting the Ruben Selles era at Southampton off to the perfect start.

5. Seamus Coleman vs Leeds

This angle 😮‍💨 — Everton (@Everton) February 19, 2023

What just happened?



This goal from Everton's Seamus Coleman against Leeds definitely doesn't feel intentional, but when you consider there was nothing else for him to aim at, maybe it was.



Either way, fair play. Maicon 2.0.

6. Bernardo Silva vs Nottingham Forest

The movement on this Bernardo Silva strike was clearly too much for Keylor Navas to deal with.



Silva's belter from the edge of the box wasn't enough for Manchester City, however, as Nottingham Forest struck late to ensure this goal will be forgotten about pretty quickly.

7. Darwin Nunez vs Newcastle

Trent Alexander-Arnold remembering he's Trent Alexander-Arnold could be the biggest thing to come out of Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle.



The right-back's glorious ball up to Darwin Nunez was worth of a highlight on its own, and the strike that finished it off was just the cherry on top.

8. Marcus Rashford vs Leicester

RASHFORRRDDDDD 🔥



Manchester United take the lead 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AyklO3y0ah — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2023

Marcus Rashford's otherworldly 2022/23 season continues.



The Manchester United forward is scoring at an unbelievable rate under Erik ten Hag, with the first of his double in the 3-0 win over Leicester just the latest strike to make our lists.