Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 25

Even with the Carabao Cup final leaving us with just eight Premier League matches this weekend, there was still a lot of fun to be had in gameweek 25.

With massive results at both ends of the table and the continuation of a crisis or two along the way, this round of fixtures had something for everyone, including a handful of screamers.

Here are the best goals on offer from gameweek 25.

1. Manor Solomon vs Wolves

Fulham refused to accept defeat in their pursuit of Manor Solomon during the summer, and you can see why.



The Israel international now has three goals in his last three games, the latest of which was this absolute beauty against Wolves.

2. Emi Buendia vs Everton

👋 Beat the defender.

🎯 Finish.



Set up by Ollie Watkins and @JMcGinn7, finished by @EM10Buendia! 😍 pic.twitter.com/6ml9pfJVyd — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 25, 2023

If there's one thing Emi Buendia loves, it's scoring against Everton.



The Aston Villa man sent two defenders to the shops with one drop of the shoulder and made no mistake in the face of the onrushing Jordan Pickford.

3. Gabriel Martinelli vs Leicester

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ up under the boss!



🙌 Gabi's strike yesterday was a landmark Premier League goal for us



🗞 Read all about our road to 200 under Mikel 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 26, 2023

Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's 200th Premier League goal under Mikel Arteta with this crucial strike against Leicester.



After some nice work from Leandro Trossard, who was robbed of his own spot on this list, the Brazilian flashed his composure to find the bottom corner.

4. Declan Rice vs Nottingham Forest

Declan Rice isn't a prolific goalscorer but he's not afraid of offering up a worldie when the opportunity arises.



West Ham scored all four of their goals in a chaotic last 20 minutes against Nottingham Forest, and this one was undoubtedly the best of the bunch.

5. Oliver Skipp vs Chelsea

What a way to score your first goal for your boyhood club! 💙 pic.twitter.com/OAcu8UvVTj — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 26, 2023

Few will have had a better Sunday than Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp.



Just seconds into the second half of the London derby victory over rivals Chelsea, Skipp unleashed this absolute thunderbolt to score his first goal for his club in his 67th outing.