Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 8

Three Premier League games were postponed in Gameweek 8, but the seven that remained still boasted plenty of excitement.

Son Heung-min's hat-trick was the obvious headline of the round and - spoiler alert - some of his goals were ones to remember.

Here's a look at the best goals on show in Gameweek 8.

1. Joao Palhinha vs Nottingham Forest

What a signing Joao Palhinha has been thus far.



The Fulham man has been an excellent anchor man but flashed his eye for goal against Nottingham Forest as he thundered home from range to inspire a 3-2 victory.



He went for the side-foot, allowing him to bend the ball perfectly into the top corner.

2. Harrison Reed vs Nottingham Forest

Palhinha's goal was the best strike on show at this game, but Harrison Reed's effort was a close second.



A sumptuous cross from Bobby De Cordova-Reid found Reed running in from the edge of the box, and the midfielder made no mistake with his first-time finish.



Rather than smash the ball home, Reed controlled his effort and drilled it low into the bottom corner.

3. Erling Haaland vs Wolves

Anyone who thought Erling Haaland was just a penalty box predator better think again.



The machine's record-setting start to life in the Premier League continued this weekend as Haaland drilled home from outside the area as Manchester City saw off Wolves 3-0.



Just the 11 goals in his first seven league games. But it's harder to score in English football.

4. James Maddison vs Tottenham

Maddison brings Leicester level with a majestic finish! 😮 pic.twitter.com/KaF61PkYHu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2022

Leicester got absolutely thumped by Tottenham, meaning James Maddison's lovely strike is likely to get lost to the history books.



With the score at 2-1 at the time, Maddison ran on to a cross from Timothy Castagne and perfectly placed a half-volley into Hugo Lloris' side netting.



What more does he have to do to impress Gareth Southgate?

5. Son Heung-min vs Leicester

Here we go. You knew Son was going to be on here.



Having failed to score in eight games this season, there were doubts over whether Son could still hang win the Premier League's elite. Even Antonio Conte dropped him to the bench.



Not a bad way to end your drought.

6. Son Heung-min vs Leicester

Heung-Min Son v Leicester (H) 21/22

Heung-Min Son v Leicester (H) 22/23 pic.twitter.com/Wn9t4krrzY — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 18, 2022

Here, have a bonus worldie from Son.



In eerily similar fashion to his goal against Leicester last season, Son curled this glorious effort into the top corner to put him closer to a much-needed hat-trick.



Son's third goal was decent, but nothing compared to these two.

7. Fabio Vieira vs Brentford

Fábio Vieira puts the game to bed with a fantastic goal on his full Premier League debut! ⚽ pic.twitter.com/lGJhVgVmcW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2022

Premier League, meet Fabio Vieira.



Arsenal's newest wonderkid announced himself on his full debut with an absolute cracker to put Brentford to the sword.



A strike from range always looks good, but it's that delicious thwack off the post that makes this one so special.

8. Neal Maupay vs West Ham

Neal Maupay opened his Everton account with a really smart finish to pile the misery on West Ham.



The resurgent Alex Iwobi found Maupay on the edge of the box, and with one touch to control on the spin, the Frenchman fired a lovely half-volley past Lukasz Fabianski.



Goalkeepers should never get beaten at their near-post, but Maupay's strike was just too good to stop