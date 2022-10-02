Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 9

Gameweek 9 of the 2022/23 Premier League will live long in the memory for a whole load of reasons.

With derby day excitement at both ends of the country and Liverpool doing everything they can to continue their miserable run of form, the results will stand out most when we look back at this round of fixtures, but there were plenty of glorious strikes to enjoy as well.

Here's a look back at the best goals on show in Gameweek 9.

1. Thomas Partey vs Tottenham

A first goal of the season for Thomas Partey, and not a bad way to get it.



The Arsenal man opened up the scoring in the north London derby with a sumptuous curler from the edge of the box with floated beautifully into Hugo Lloris' top corner.



He's now half way to matching his tally from last season.

2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring for Chelsea as they secured a nervy 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.



On his Premier League debut for his new employers, Aubameyang collected a knock-down from Thiago Silva to pull off a 360-volley and arrow the ball perfectly into the bottom corner.



It was the sort of cutting edge that this Chelsea side have lacked for years now, but somehow, it wasn't even the best goal of the game.

3. Conor Gallagher vs Crystal Palace

Did somebody say 'narrative'?



Returning to Selhurst Park to face the same Crystal Palace side who facilitated his rise to stardom, Conor Gallagher broke Eagles hearts with a sumptuous late winner.



With one touch to nutmeg his defender, Gallagher bent his strike all the way into the opposite top corner, securing a much-needed victory for Chelsea.

4. Miguel Almiron vs Fulham

Miguel Almiron doesn't score a whole lot of goals, but even if he did, he'd struggle to beat this one.



Newcastle ran rampant against ten-man Fulham and Almiron was the star of the show, with this outrageous volley undoubtedly the highlight of the afternoon.



A one-two with Bruno Guimaraes saw Almiron in behind, and without even letting the ball bounce, the Paraguayan fizzed it perfectly into the back of the net.

5. Gianluca Scamacca vs Wolves

Premier League goal number 1⃣ for Gianluca Scamacca 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/qlQ19Fi50k — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 1, 2022

There are worse ways to score your first goal in English football.



West Ham's Gianluca Scamacca made himself known to the Premier League audience with this fizzer of a strike to open the scoring in their victory over Wolves.



One touch to flick the ball up and another to ping it into the net. It's a simple game, really.

6. Erling Haaland vs Man Utd

Erling Haaland's goals aren't often the most glamorous in isolation, but the build-up to them is something else entirely.



The Norwegian's ability to find dangerous spaces in the box is uncanny, but what stands out even more is Kevin De Bruyne's ludicrous ability to get the ball there in the first place.



His pass for Haaland's second goal in the Manchester derby was truly special, but honestly, it's just what we expect from the Belgian these days.

7. Antony vs Man City

"So you're saying there's a chance..." 👀



Antony pulls one back for Man United with 𝐁𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐀𝐍𝐓 strike! 🇧🇷🔴 pic.twitter.com/OuCNpkIi4Z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 2, 2022

File this one under 'goals that will be forgotten because the team got thumped'.



Man Utd have tried to brush every second of their 6-3 defeat to Man City under the rug (and understandably so), but that also includes this beautiful strike from Antony.



A bit of tricky footwork on the edge of the box saw Antony find himself some space and he arrowed the ball into the back of Ederson's net. A shame it counted for absolutely nothing.

8. James Maddison vs Nottingham Forest

James Maddison, that is INSANE! 🔥🔥🔥



Those replays 🤤 pic.twitter.com/zVf5snGUNB — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2022

This guy's alright, isn't he?



James Maddison continues to stick his boot into Gareth Southgate's door, with this outrageous free-kick in Leicester's 4-0 mauling of Nottingham Forest.



Surely we're approaching a point where Southgate can't keep his eyes covered any longer?