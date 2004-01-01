Premier League inducts six more legends into Hall of Fame

The Premier League has inducted six new legends of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City into the growing Hall of Fame, which now has 16 members in total.

Peter Schmeichel and Paul Scholes, both of whom won multiple Premier League titles with Manchester United, have been voted in.

They are joined by Arsenal icon Ian Wright, who scored 113 Premier League goals in the first seven seasons of the competition.

Didier Drogba is also in to recognise his 104 Premier League goals for Chelsea, as well as two Golden Boots and five titles.

Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero, who only left the Premier League much more recently after each serving 10 years at Manchester City, complete the lineup.

“The latest additions to our Hall of Fame were all world-class players who entertained fans around the world and helped to define different eras of the Premier League,” the league’s chief executive Richard Masters said.

“I congratulate them on receiving the honour and thank those who voted for their favourite players. We now have 16 incredible inductees in the Premier League Hall of Fame and I look forward to seeing who will follow them in years to come.”

Every player inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame receives an engraved medallion, as well as a £10,000 donation in their name to a charity of their choice.

Peter Schmeichel

I understood straight away that your career is only for a very short period of time. You have to make the best of that opportunity and make sure you're someone who is remembered because you did something.

Paul Scholes

I played for the best manager for 20 years at Manchester United; the biggest club in the world with the greatest fans. I feel lucky and privileged I was part of a team that won so many trophies and to have won the Premier League 11 times.

Ian Wright

You have to remember that for the majority of my football journey, I never thought I'd become a professional footballer. So to do that, enjoy the times I had with the fans and my team-mates and now to receive this accolade, is a true honour. I feel really humbled.

Didier Drogba

I played with fantastic players for some amazing managers and against brilliant opponents. I'm so happy to say that I won the Premier League four times – and now I'm in the Hall of Fame with some of those great players I played alongside and against, which makes me very proud.

Vincent Kompany

I feel that I found a home at Manchester City and in the Premier League. I came to love the club and I think the biggest achievement of my career was to be a part of such an incredible journey, where we progressed from a side without high expectations to become a dominant force and champions four times.

Sergio Aguero

I just loved playing football here with Manchester City and the memories of winning the Premier League five times, including the most important goal of my career to win that first one. I miss my team-mates and the fans a lot still now.

