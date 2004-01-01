Premier League Manager of the Month nominees for August revealed

The Premier League have revealed their five-man shortlist for August's Manager of the Month award.

Leading the list of candidates is Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who oversaw his side's perfect month to open the new season.

The Gunners won all five of their games as they came flying out of the traps in August. They kicked off the new Premier League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win at Crystal Palace, while there were notable late victories at the Emirates Stadium against Fulham and Aston Villa at the end of the month.

Across north London, Antonio Conte has also been nominated following Tottenham's unbeaten start to the season. Spurs won three times and secured draws with London rivals Chelsea and West Ham, grabbing an equaliser at the death against the Blues.

Soon-to-be Chelsea manager Graham Potter is up for the award after a stellar August with Brighton. The Seagulls kicked off a magnificent month by beating Manchester United at Old Trafford, though their unbeaten run came to an end at the hands of Fulham whose own manager Marco Silva is on the shortlist - the Cottagers have enjoyed a fast start back in the top flight following promotion.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola completes the shortlist, with only an entertaining 3-3 draw away at Newcastle spoiling the Citizens' perfect beginning to the campaign.