Premier League manager of the month shortlist for September revealed

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has been nominated for September’s Premier League manager of the month award after turning round his team’s fortunes following a disastrous August.

The Spaniard is joined on the shortlist by Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Brighton’s Graham Potter, Aston Villa’s Dean Smith and former mentor and Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Having slumped to three successive defeats in August, Arteta guided Arsenal to three consecutive wins in September. The Gunners beat Norwich, Burnley and Tottenham, brushing the latter aside in an impressive north London derby victory.

Klopp’s Liverpool extended their unbeaten run at the start of the season to six games and are now the only remaining Premier League team yet to taste defeat. They enjoyed comfortable 3-0 wins over both Leeds and Crystal Palace, before a draw against Brentford.

Brighton went unbeaten under Potter in September. The Seagulls showed their resolve by scoring late goals to seal a win against Brentford and a draw against Crystal Palace. They also beat Leicester during the month for an impressive start to the season.

Smith’s Villa enjoyed two big results this month. They inflicted a first Premier League defeat of the season on both Everton and Manchester United, with their victory over the latter their first triumph at Old Trafford in 12 long years.

Guardiola, like Klopp, is already a nine-time winner of the manager of the month award, and is nominated this time for overseeing Manchester City wins over Leicester and Chelsea. The latter was particularly impressive, while his team also kept three clean sheets.

Fans can vote for the winner on the Premier League website until midday (BST) on 4 October.

