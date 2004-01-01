Premier League midfielders - 2022/23 power rankings

Many of the usual suspects have continued to impress in the middle of the park this season, but there have been some surprise stars too.

Here's who we think have been the 10 best midfielders in the Premier League 2022/23 campaign thus far...

10. Joao Palhinha

Palhinha has been excellent for Fulham | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Aleksandar Mitrovic may be hogging the spotlight, but Joao Palhinha has played just as big a part in Fulham's flying start to the season.



He has quickly established himself as a key player at the heart of the midfield, being excellent at both ends of the pitch. £20m is already looking like a bargain.

9. Ruben Neves

Neves remains one of the best outside the big six | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

A lot of big clubs were interested in Ruben Neves before the start of the season, and that queue is only going to be longer now given his start to the season.



He's remained as good as ever on the ball, making some obscenely good passes, and has looked a lot better defensively, even doing a good job at centre-back against Manchester City.

8. Bernardo Silva

Silva desire to leave hasn't affected his performances | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Manchester City fans may have feared that, after not getting the move to Barcelona that he wanted, Bernardo Silva's level would drop, but there hasn't been a hint of that happening.



With two goals and three assists in five starts, he's as good as ever.

7. Christian Eriksen

Eriksen has been the midfielder Man Utd have needed | Visionhaus/GettyImages

With Manchester United missing out on Frenkie de Jong, it looked like they were missing a deep-lying playmaker, but Christian Eriksen has made the role his own.



Dropping deeper after starting the season as a false nine, the Dane has run the show for his new side, starting a huge number of attacks and creating various chances.

6. Martin Odegaard

Odegaard has the second most goals for Arsenal this season | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

After a decent 2021/22 campaign, Martin Odegaard has, like his team, taken things up a notch this season.



The highlight was his double against Bournemouth, but he's been hugely impressive in almost every match.

5. Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has scored in half of the games he's played | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Three of his four goals may have been from the penalty spot, but that takes nothing away from Alexis Mac Allister's start to the season.



In a hugely impressive Brighton side he has stood out as one of their best players and look set to be in Argentina's World Cup squad as a result.

4. Pierre-Emile Hojberg

Hojbjerg has been Tottenham's stand-out player | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Tottenham have made a strong start to the season and that's down to Hojbjerg as much as anyone.



He's been key going forward and defensively, getting two goals and protecting his backline excellently.

3. Granit Xhaka

Xhaka has silenced the many critics | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Few players have had as many critics as Granit Xhaka in recent times, and few have silenced them quite as emphatically.



Being given more attacking freedom, he has been a revelation, getting three assists and one lovely goal.

2. Pascal Gross

Gross has been Brighton's star player | Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Few would have expected that, at 31, Pascal Gross would look better than ever by quite some way this season, but he has.



He's been on fire in the final third, getting three goals and two assists, and is quickly establishing himself as one of the best in the league.

1. Kevin De Bruyne

De Bruyne remains the league's best | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

There's not much to say about De Bruyne that hasn't already been said. He's just really, really, ridiculously good.



With six assists to his name already, he's on track to break a fair few records in that department.