Premier League officials called for emergency meeting over VAR errors

Referee chief Howard Webb has called all Premier League referees, assistants and VAR officials to an emergency meeting following a weekend full of controversy in England's top flight.

Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) have admitted that officials working on VAR were guilty of 'human error' on two separate occasions on Saturday.

Lee Mason did not use the right lines to analyse a potential offside call for Brentford's equaliser against Arsenal, which was controversially allowed to stand, before John Brooks used the wrong defender to rule out a goal for Brighton in their meeting with Crystal Palace. Both games ended in 1-1 draws.

"Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed," a PGMOL statement read.

Now, the Daily Mail state that an 'incredulous' Webb has ordered all officials to an emergency summit to discuss how to avoid such errors in the future.

The report even suggests that the two officials in question, Mason and Brooks, could face significant disciplinary action as a result of their errors.

Brooks is currently scheduled to be the VAR official in Monday's Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, before taking up the same rule in Arsenal's crucial top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.