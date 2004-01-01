Premier League Player of the Month nominees for August revealed

The Premier League have announced their eight-man shortlist for the Premier League Player of the Month award for August.

Arsenal's perfect month which saw them win all five games sees them take two nominations, while only three of the eight players come from 'big six' sides.

The Gunners' fine August sees new club captain Martin Odegaard, who grabbed three goals at the back end of the month, put up, while summer signing Gabriel Jesus' three goals and two assists mean he's also in the running.

Erling Haaland's tremendous start to life at Manchester City has earned him a place on the shortlist. The Norway striker scored a whopping nine goals, including back-to-back hat-tricks at home to Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Though his side fell to Haaland's City, Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is also nominated after he scored four goals in four games.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has silenced plenty of doubters on his return to the top-flight and is on the shortlist. The Serbia international grabbed goals in all but one of Fulham's matches in August, bagging a brace against Liverpool and a last-minute winner at home to rivals Brentford.

Pascal Gross came close to leaving Brighton on a free transfer this summer but signed a new deal at the Amex Stadium and has started the new campaign in fine form, notably bagging a double at Manchester United to earn a nomination.

Four goals from Leeds United forward Rodrigo sees him also nominated, and Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope completes the shortlist after a fine first month on Tyneside.