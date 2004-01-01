 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League predictions: Gameweek 2

Predictions for every Premier League match on gameweek 2, including Tottenham's meeting with Manchester United, Newcastle's trip to Manchester City and Arsenal's contest against Crystal Palace.

The 2023/24 Premier League season was not 200 seconds old when the inevitable happened; Erling Haaland scored.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards