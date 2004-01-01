Premier League preview & predictions: Gameweek 22

The best title race we've ever seen is slowly creeping towards a sad attempt to keep pace with Manchester City, but it's time to give the chasing pack another chance to prove that they are actually good at football.

The fixture that jumps off the page is the London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea, but given the way this season has gone, we might end up getting more excitement from Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace.

(No we won't. Obviously)

Here's 90min's preview of gameweek 22.

Tuesday

Sheffield United vs. West Brom

United have two wins from four games | TIM KEETON/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18:00 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Bramall Lane



TV channel? BT Sport 2

This one might struggle to attract too many viewers. Even Sheffield United and West Brom fans might find themselves more attracted to the other 6pm game.

What this game does have going for it is that it's one of those famed relegation six-pointers. This is 20th vs. 19th in the Premier League, and while that speaks volumes of the quality that might be on show, it also tells you what's at stake here.

United will be relieved to have a bit of a break after facing Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City in their last three games, and with two wins from their last four, they look to have been bitten by the victory bug a little bit.

The same can't be said of West Brom, who are staring at a run of just two wins from their last 22 games in all competitions. The side in 20th are actually the form team for this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 West Brom

Wolves vs. Arsenal

Arsenal are in hot form | FRANK AUGSTEIN/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18:00 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Molineux



TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Undoubtedly the jucier of the 6pm games, we've got a Wolves side desperate to prove they aren't just reliant on Raul Jimenez up against Arsenal, who are slowly creeping their way back into a top four race.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games (mental what happens when you actually play players who deserve minutes, isn't it?), and they'll head into this gameweek just eight points behind the top four.

Wolves would kill to be in that position. Two Premier League wins since October means Nuno's side are floating around the relegation zone these days, and they haven't shown anything which would make you feel confident in saying they can turn it around.

Prediction: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Southampton

United's momentum is slowing down | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:15 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Old Trafford



TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Just a few weeks removed from being the best team in the country, a loss to Sheffield United and a dull draw with Arsenal has injected some much-needed realism into the Manchester United fanbase.

Now without a win in their last three games, United have handed the advantage in the title race over to City, and they'll be determined to ensure that gap doesn't grow any bigger here, but that's easier said than done.

They'll meet a Southampton side who are still trying to figure out whether they've got enough for a top four push. Their 1-0 win over Liverpool has been followed by consecutive defeats to Leicester, Arsenal and Aston Villa, and now things aren't so rosy.

Neither of these sides bring particularly good form into this one, but both have enough quality to flip the switch and make this something special. It's probably worth a watch, but stay out my Twitter mentions if this is a 0-0.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Southampton

Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace

Ebere Eze is shining | JULIAN FINNEY/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:15 (GMT)



Where is it being played? St. James' Park



TV channel? BT Sport 2 (UK)

Despite what the unnecessary dig in the intro might suggest, Crystal Palace can actually be quite fun to watch sometimes. It just depends on whether Ebere Eze is feeling it.

The 22-year-old was Palace's saviour yet again in the 1-0 win over Wolves last time out, snapping a losing streak which had seen them ship three goals to West Ham and four to Manchester City. Is that momentum?

The hosts for this one will be Newcastle, who did their utmost to dismiss their 'allergic to fun' reputation by beating Everton 2-0 in their last game. When that's your first win in nine games, you've got to do a little more to get fans smiling.

Prediction: Newcastle 0-1 Crystal Palace

Wednesday

Burnley vs. Manchester City

City have hit their stride | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18:00 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Turf Moor



TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

City have played this perfectly. They sat back in the shadows, let everybody write them off, and then pounced when everybody else decided to give up on being good at football.

The league leaders haven't lost since the 2-0 loss to Tottenham back in November and have scored ten goals in their last three games. They're up for this one, and that sounds like bad news for Sean Dyche's Burnley.

Burnley were overwhelmed by Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in their last game and will have barely caught their breath by the time City stroll into town. This could be a long, long evening for them.

Prediction: Burnley 0-3 Manchester City

Fulham vs. Leicester

Leicester are in a rough patch | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 18:00 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Craven Cottage



TV channel? BT Sport 2 (UK)

After costing Frank Lampard his job at Chelsea, Leicester have taken their foot off the gas pedal a little bit.

A 2-0 win over Southampton was followed by a draw to Everton and a loss to Leeds, with Leicester struggling in the absence of top scorer Jamie Vardy, who is away from the team to have surgery on a hernia.

Vardy's on the mend, but he won't be back in time for this one, meaning Leicester will have to find another way to get through Fulham.

Fortunately, they're up against Fulham, so they're definitely going to score.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Leicester

Leeds vs. Everton

Bamford is doing work in the Premier League | MOLLY DARLINGTON/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 19:30 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Elland Road



TV channel? BT Sport 3 (UK)

With Patrick Bamford on track to be the best striker in the history of football, Leeds will be pretty confident heading into their meeting with an Everton side who recently managed to make Newcastle look good...somehow.

Two straight wins have moved Leeds up to 12th in the Premier League table, and their game in hand means a race for a European spot can't be ruled out just yet. If they can keep building momentum, the sky is the limit.

It's Carlo Ancelotti's job to stop that. The Everton boss is probably still having nightmares from the 2-0 loss to Newcastle, and to say he will be demanding a reaction here would be an understatement.

Prediction: Leeds 2-2 Everton

Aston Villa vs. West Ham

West Ham are flying high | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:15 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Villa Park



TV channel? BT Sport 2 (UK)

West Ham are doing so well this season that fans felt disappointed to see their team lose 3-1 to defending champions Liverpool. A few years ago, the Hammers would have bitten your hand off for that result because it wasn't as humiliating as it could have been.

Getting nosebleeds up in fifth, West Ham's run of six straight wins may be over, but the confidence will still be flowing. David Moyes has got his side set up perfectly, and they're proving too strong for teams across the country.

Will Villa be the next to fall? They put an end to a miserable run of form with a 1-0 win over Southampton last time out, but their inconsistency makes this a tough one to call. How can you put seven past Liverpool and let Burnley score three against you in the same season?

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 West Ham

Liverpool vs. Brighton

Liverpool have started scoring again | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:15 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Anfield



TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK), fuboTV (US)

Wait, you're telling me it was an overreaction to say the best team in England were finished because of a few below-par games?

Three goals in each of their last two Premier League games shows that Liverpool are not ready to give up their title without a fight. Mohamed Salah's second goal against West Ham was a stark reminder of just how devastating this team can be.

It should have Brighton worried, but the Seagulls are flying high after not only snatching a result against Spurs, but overwhelmingly deserving the three points. They're better than their poor record might suggest.

Even if a three-game unbeaten run has spirits high, Brighton know they will be really up against it here, and there job will be made even harder if Liverpool have a defence made up entirely out of defenders for once.

Prediction: Brighton 0-3 Liverpool

Thursday

Tottenham vs. Chelsea

The Thomas Tuchel era is up and running | Pool/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 20:00 (GMT)



Where is it being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



TV channel? BT Sport 1 (UK)

Gameweek 22 might keep you waiting, but the end result should make it all worth it.

Round one of Jose Mourinho vs. Thomas Tuchel promises to be an enthralling affair, not least because it's a London derby. This is about as important as it gets for both of these teams. Failure is not an option.

Chelsea are flying high under Tuchel after comprehensively dismantling Burnley last time out, and the boss will be desperate to make a good first impression in a derby.

He'll have to get one over on Mourinho if he wants to do that, but fortunately for Tuchel, that hasn't been too hard recently. A Harry Kane-less Spurs looked limp against both Liverpool and Brighton, and it'll take a major turnaround to stop the rot here.

Prediction: Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!