Premier League Preview & Predictions: Gameweek 6

The 2020/21 Premier League season continues apace, with no rest or respite for those clubs involved in European competition in midweek as part of a congested fixture list.

Plenty of attention on how fast starters Aston Villa and Everton fare once more, while eyes will also be on a Liverpool side suffering with injuries, and a suddenly resurgent Manchester United.

Friday

Aston Villa vs Leeds

Aston Villa have taken maximum points this season | JON SUPER/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 BST

Where Is it Played? Villa Park

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Box Office

Read 90min's preview here

Aston Villa are the only team in England’s top four divisions with a 100% record still intact following their unexpectedly excellent start to the season - that included that 7-2 annihilation of Liverpool.

Despite only just avoiding relegation last season, Villa are the only Premier League club that has conceded fewer goals than games played and the only one with a goal difference in double figures.

In Leeds, they face an opposition who have had something of a rollercoaster ride since returning to the top flight. They have goals in them, yet were beaten 1-0 by Wolves last time out.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1-1 Leeds

Saturday

West Ham are in better form than Man City | Pool/Getty Images

West Ham vs Manchester City

What Time Is Kick Off? 12.30 BST

Where Is it Played? London Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport

West Ham and Manchester City sit level on points in the middle of the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s meeting at the London Stadium. The visitors have played one game less, but it is the home side that has taken more points from the last three games.

It has been a difficult start to the season for City, with Fernandinho now ruled out through injury as well. That is in addition to Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake being doubts.

The Hammers are likely to have new signing Said Benrahma, brought in from Brentford ahead of the EFL deadline, at least among the substitutes, and could cause an upset here.

Prediction: West Ham 2-2 Manchester City

Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Scott Parker's Fulham are seeking a first win of the season | Pool/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 15.00 BST

Where Is it Played? Craven Cottage

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Box Office

It is difficult to see where Fulham’s first win of the season will come from. The Cottagers picked up their first point last weekend, but it came against a Sheffield United side who are equally struggling.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have seen a drop-off in results since starting the season with impressive back-to-back wins over Southampton and Manchester United.

Palace drew with rivals Brighton last time out and keeping a first Premier League clean sheet since the opening weekend is going to be crucial if they are to get a positive result.

Prediction: Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs Chelsea

Man Utd & Chelsea played each other four times last season | ALASTAIR GRANT/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 17.30 BST

Where Is it Played? Old Trafford

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Read 90min's preview here

Manchester United have managed to prevent the 6-1 embarrassment against Tottenham becoming a full blown crisis with a 4-1 win over Newcastle in their last Premier League game, followed by deserved acclaim when they beat Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be smart to stick with the same tactical setup – a back-three – which contributed to that win, while there could be a debut at some point for Edinson Cavani.

Chelsea have had no problem scoring goals this season, but defending has once more been their Achilles heel. A clean sheet against Sevilla in midweek was their first European shutout for a year and the focus on keeping the opposition at bay took away from their attacking fluency.

Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Chelsea

Liverpool vs Sheffield United

Fabinho will be starting at centre-back in place of Virgil van Dijk | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 BST

Where Is it Played? Anfield

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is having to carefully manage his squad against he backdrop of an intensely busy schedule, withdrawing Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all at the hour mark in the Champions League against Ajax.

The Reds are missing Virgil van Dijk for months, while Alisson is out for at least another week. Thiago and Joel Matip are also doubts, putting pressure on those that are fit to get a result.

Sheffield United at least ended a seven-game Premier League losing streak by drawing against Fulham last time out, but the Blades are favourable opponents for Liverpool right now.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United

Sunday

Southampton vs Everton

James Rodriguez has been ruled out for Everton | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 14.00 GMT

Where Is it Played? St Mary’s

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Unbeaten Everton lost their 100% record with a draw against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby. Spirits should still be high in the camp given that they currently top the Premier League, although James Rodriguez is a big miss for the Toffees.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed the Colombian’s expected absence as a result of knocked suffered during that derby game – he has six goals and assists in five league appearances.

After a tough start, Southampton are now unbeaten in their last three league games and start the weekend level on points with Manchester City and West Ham.

Prediction: Southampton 2-2 Everton

Wolves vs Newcastle

Wolves have struggled to find the net since losing Diogo Jota | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 16.30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Molineux

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Newcastle were frustrated to lose to Manchester United last weekend the way they did, conceding three times in quick succession in the closing stages of the game, while Wolves ground out an important away win against Leeds.

Wolves, having lost Diogo Jota to Liverpool over the summer, are yet to find their rhythm in the final third, with only the clubs in the relegation zone so far scoring fewer.

Newcastle have been far more up and down in their results and performances so far. With Martin Dubravka already out, there are now concerns over stand-in goalkeeper Karl Darlow as well.

Prediction: Wolves 2-1 Newcastle

Arsenal vs Leicester

Arsenal & Leicester have already met in the Carabao Cup this season | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 19.15 GMT

Where Is it Played? Emirates Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

Read 90min's preview here

Arsenal and Leicester face each in Sunday’s evening kick-off after both being in action in the Europa League on Thursday evening. Despite losses in their last respective Premier League fixture, both were victorious in Europe to boost morale ahead of this one.

This is already the second time these clubs will meet this season, following on from a Carabao Cup tie last month. Arsenal won 2-0 on that occasion, although both teams were rotated.

Bizarrely, Leicester haven’t actually scored in the Premier League since putting five past Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a few weeks ago.

Prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Leicester

Monday

Brighton vs West Brom

Brighton have endured several near misses this season | Pool/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 17.30 GMT

Where Is it Played? Amex Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Box Office

West Brom were involved in the first 0-0 draw of the new season last Monday evening when they hosted Burnley. The Baggies are again playing in the early Monday timeslot and are still seeking their first league win since promotion.

They may see an opportunity against a Brighton side that hasn’t kept a clean sheet since week two. The Seagulls do have goals in them, however, which is a danger for West Brom.

No Premier League side has conceded more goals than West Brom in the opening five games, with their 13 the joint worst record in the Premier League, alongside…Liverpool, strangely.

Prediction: Brighton 3-2 West Brom

Burnley vs Tottenham

Tottenham have scored 19 goals in four games this month alone | Pool/Getty Images

What Time Is Kick Off? 20.00 GMT

Where Is it Played? Turf Moor

TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports

Of all the clubs that stand to benefit from the 2020/21 Premier League title race being wide open, it is perhaps Tottenham who stand to gain the most.

They may have thrown away a three-goal lead against West Ham last time out, but Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are built for now and are proving unstoppable at the other end of the pitch – 19 goals in four games so far this month tells its own story.

The challenge is for Burnley, who remain win-less in the league this season, to somehow halt that momentum. But it seems this game can only really go one way on current form.

Prediction: Burnley 1-4 Tottenham

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!