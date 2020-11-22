Premier League sides monitoring Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza

Exclusive - A host of Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza, who is being considered ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Boupendza joined Bordeaux in 2017 but spent his three years on the books out on loan across Europe. After failing to make the breakthrough in France, he was allowed to join Turkish side Hatayspor on a free transfer last summer.

Southampton have regularly sent scouts to keep an eye on Boupendza and are lining him up as a potential summer signing if they find themselves needing to replace star striker Danny Ings.

However, they are by no means the only English side to keep an eye on Boupendza. Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Wolves have all monitored his development, while Scottish duo Rangers and Celtic are both keen.

Hatayspor are well aware of the interest in their star striker and have made it clear that they are prepared to do business, but only an interested side meets their demands of around £8.5m.