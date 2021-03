Premier League sides monitoring Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza

Exclusive - A host of Premier League sides are keeping a close eye on Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza, who is being considered ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Boupendza joined Bordeaux in 2017 but spent his three years on the books out on loan across Europe. After failing to make the breakthrough in France, he was allowed to join Turkish side Hatayspor on a free transfer last summer.

Now 24, Boupendza is in the form of his life and currently sits atop the scoring charts for the Turkish league with 18 goals in his 28 appearances, firing his team up to sixth in their debut season in the top flight.

Unsurprisingly, that form has seen Boupendza catch the eye. Hatayspor accepted a bid of around £7m from Russian side Krasnodar recently, only for the Gabon international to reject the move, while reports in Turkey state Fenerbahce are keen.

Sources have confirmed to 90min that Boupendza's priority is to move to the Premier League and follow in the footsteps of countryman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has spoken to Arsenal about the 24-year-old's talent.

? A. Hatayspor 1 puanı son anlarda kurtardı!



⚽ Ç. Rizespor kalecisi Gökhan Akkan'ın büyük hatasından sonra Aaron Boupendza fırsat tepmiyor! #SüperLig pic.twitter.com/tcXFJhrSRp — beIN SPORTS Türkiye (@beINSPORTS_TR) November 22, 2020

Southampton have regularly sent scouts to keep an eye on Boupendza and are lining him up as a potential summer signing if they find themselves needing to replace star striker Danny Ings.

However, they are by no means the only English side to keep an eye on Boupendza. Tottenham, Leicester, West Ham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Wolves have all monitored his development, while Scottish duo Rangers and Celtic are both keen.

Hatayspor are well aware of the interest in their star striker and have made it clear that they are prepared to do business, but only an interested side meets their demands of around £8.5m.

“There is no agreement between Fenerbahce and Hatayspor regarding Boupendza," club president Dr Luftu Savas recently told Radyospor . "There are wishes and ideas. If an agreement is reached that satisfies both sides, a transfer is possible. But such an agreement and the terms of a transfer have not yet been discussed in detail.

"If everyone else offers around £8.5m, we'd love Fenerbahce to give £10m. I expect support from Fenerbahce. President Ali Koc will certainly be generous."

Source : 90min