Premier League Summer Transfer Window: The Initial Plan for Opening & Closing

Transfer deadline day is, rightly or wrongly, one of the most hotly-anticipated events in the football calendar. And for many supporters, it represents 24 hours of chaos, panic and excitement.

But this special day is far from the forefront of our minds at the moment, as we continue to struggle on without the Premier League and the majority of European football.

The football calendar may have come to a halt, but officials behind the scenes are working to try to find a suitable solution to the confusion and uncertainty that surrounds the remainder of the 2019/20 season, and the following campaign too.

And one of the hot topics of conversation is the summer transfer window, and how the Premier League will fit it around their plans to finish and then begin the current and subsequent season. But a plan has been formulated - and 90min is on hand to lay out all the important details for you to check out below.

When Does the Transfer Window Open?

Yep, this is the question on everyone's lips. If we're going to finish our current season as quickly and safely as possible, and then start another campaign immediately after, where will we find the time to dip into the transfer market?

Well, the current opening date for the transfer window is June 10, but that is set to be moved by the Premier League. The Daily Mail reports that provided that the 2019/20 campaign is completed before the end of August, and with the premise that the 2020/21 season will kick off in September, the Premier League wants to open the window on Thursday September 3.

This idea has been put to club executives, who will then take a vote and decide on the best course of action.

When Does the Transfer Window Close?

Not only did the Premier League produce a potential opening date, but they also factored in a possible closure of the transfer window, too.

The plan is for the summer transfer window to last for around a month, slamming shut in typically dramatic fashion on Monday October 5.

Will The Transfer Window Be the Same in All Countries?

Premier League teams suffered last season after they closed their domestic transfer market earlier than the rest of Europe, resulting in clubs losing - and subsequently failing to replace - some of their top assets.

And this nightmare could be a possibility this season, as FIFA are prepared to allow all individual football associations the freedom to pick their own dates for the transfer window - meaning it could be a free-for-all over a chaotic summer.

Alternative Theories

The likelihood is that the transfer window will be far less active than usual, given the lack of certainty surrounding the current state of affairs in and outside of the world of sport. But even if the amount of money changing hands will be far less considerable than the normal hundreds of millions, teams may not be satisfied with only having a month to do their business.

Players' agents will be desperate for an extended window, and they may even push for a super-transfer window, which could run through until as late as January. We may yet see Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho plying his trade in the Premier League in the 2020/21 campaign.