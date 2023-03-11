Premier League table after Arsenal win fifth consecutive league game

Arsenal moved one step closer to the Premier League title with a comfortable 3-0 away win to Fulham, claiming their fifth league victory in a row.

It looked like the wheels might have been coming off the Gunners' title charge when they drew with Everton and Brentford before losing to Manchester City at the start of February.

They've gotten back to their best since then though and looked as good as ever against Fulham, blowing their opponents away with three goals and some top football in the first half.

Man City had a much tougher time of things in the capital the previous day, struggling to break down a resolute Crystal Palace defence.

They ultimately did so through an Erling Haaland penalty in the 78th minute to secure the three points and ensure they didn't fall further behind their title rivals.

With both having played 27 matches, Mikel Arteta's side lead the reigning champions by five points, but do have a slightly inferior goal difference.

While nothing changed in terms of the title fight over the weekend, that wasn't the case in terms of the battle for a top-four spot.

Liverpool had the chance to move into the final UEFA Champions League spot but failed to take it, losing to Bournemouth, and Tottenham took full advantage a few hours later by beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

It was a near-perfect day for Antonio Conte and co. with Brighton failing to beat Leeds, drawing 2-2, and to make matters better, Man Utd then only drew 0-0 with Southampton on Sunday.

As a result of the above, Newcastle went into their match with Wolves knowing a win would bring them right back into the fight for third.