Premier League table after Man City beat Arsenal in title clash

Manchester City blew the Premier League title race wide open on Wednesday night with a win at Arsenal to go top of England's top flight.

City have been playing catch-up to the Gunners for most of the season but have finally closed the gap on Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the run in. The two sides headed into the midweek meeting as the top two teams in the division having not played each other in the league yet this season.

The Citizens took the lead early in the game after Kevin De Bruyne capitalised on a horrible backpass from Takehiro Tomiyasu to loop the ball into the net. They were pegged back before half-time however when Bukayo Saka converted a spot kick.

In the second half Man City really turned on the style. Two brilliant goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland would be their rewards for a much-improved second 45 performance.

City's victory over Arsenal sees them leapfrog their title rivals into first on goal difference having played a game more.

The two sides had only squared off once this season prior to Wednesday night's meeting - an FA Cup tie won by City - and do battle next in April when Arsenal visit the Etihad Stadium.

That stadium has been a fortress for Pep Guardiola's side this season. They have lost just once at home in the league - a 2-1 defeat to Brentford before the World Cup - and have scored 41 goals.

However, Arsenal have the best away record in the Premier League this season, taking 25 points from 11 games so far including impressive victories at Chelsea, Brighton and Tottenham.