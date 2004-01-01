Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 10

Despite yet another convincing victory for Manchester City, Arsenal managed to keep their place at the top of the Premier League table thanks to a battling win against Liverpool in the game of the weekend and a rare example of Super Sunday actually living up to the billing.

There were also wins for Manchester United, at Everton, Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton's Amex Stadium, Eddie Howe's flying Newcastle and West Ham United - led by their new Italian hero Gianluca Scamacca.

But whose performances were good enough to warrant a place in 90min's team of the week? The following 11 players, that's who!

1. GK: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

On a weekend of few clean sheets there weren't many contenders for the goalkeeper position | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

At fault during the North London derby, Spurs stalwart Lloris bounced back with four saves and a clean sheet to help Antonio Conte's side to a hard-earned, and emotional, 1-0 victory over Brighton.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Trippier is doing his best to convince Gareth Southgate he warrants a starting berth for England | Richard Callis/MB Media/GettyImages

A banker for Gareth Southgate' England squad for the World Cup, Trippier swung in a great cross for Bruno Guimaraes to open the scoring and was solid defensively as Eddie Howe's team made it back-to-back wins with convincing margins.



Another fine performance for the Newcastle captain.

3. CB: Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Koulibaly looked like his former Napoli self against Wolves | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Koulibaly won all five of his ground duels, four out of five of his aerial duels and made eight recoveries during Chelsea's 3-0 win over Wolves.



Most importantly, the former Napoli man kept former Chelsea striker Diego Costa completely quiet on his return to Stamford Bridge.

4. CB: Craig Dawson (West Ham United)

Dawson is always a menace from set-pieces | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

The ever-dependable Craig Dawson earns selection this week after some textbook barging work in the opposition penalty convinced Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira to needlessly give away a penalty (why Pereira was picking up a player who attacks corners as though his life depends on it we'll never know).



The moment proved pivotal as Jarrod Bowen scored from the spot and West Ham came back from a goal down to earn a much-needed 3-1 win in front of their home supporters.

5. LB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo once again delivered for Fantasy players | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

A must-have for any self-respecting FPL player, Joao Cancelo both scored and assisted as Manchester City breezed past Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad.



The goal itself was one of the best of the weekend as he picked the ball up just beyond halfway, surged forward and after turning James Ward-Prowse inside out fired low and hard on his left foot to open the scoring.



The assist was literally just crossing in the general vicinity of Erling Haaland, but hey, somebody's got to do it.

6. DM: Casemiro (Manchester United)

Casemiro impressed on his first Premier League start for Manchester United | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Casemiro turned a potential moment of calamity into something sublime during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday.



After a sloppy first-time pass gave possession away far too cheaply, he soon won it back with aplomb and played a perfectly weighted through ball to gift Cristiano Ronaldo his 700th career goal.

7. CM: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

A second Premier League brace for Bruno Guimaraes | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Scored two outstanding goals during Newcastle's emphatic 5-1 home victory over Brentford and was once again the driving force from midfield. A Premier League team of the season contender already.

8. CM: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Mount set up goals for Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With five chances created and two assists to his name, Mason Mount was back to his inventive best against Wolves. Music to the ears of England fans who will all hope Graham Potter can help the midfielder rediscover his form ahead of the World Cup.

9. RF: Bukayo Saka ( Arsenal)

Saka bagged two goals against Liverpool | Robin Jones/GettyImages

With two goals and some iconic Peter Drury commentary over the top of his nerveless decisive penalty, it wasn't a bad weekend at all for Arsenal starboy Bukayo Saka.



Terrorised Kostas Tsimikas down the right flank and a deserving matchwinner as the Gunners edged Liverpool 3-2 at the Emirates.

10. ST: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ronaldo came on as an early substitute for the injured Anthony Martial | Michael Regan/GettyImages

A 700th career goal came, at last, as Cristiano Ronaldo rolled back the years to race beyond the Everton backline and slot coolly past Jordan Pickford.

11. LF: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League | Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

On the opposite wing to Saka but every bit just as frightening, Gabriel Martinelli scored with just over a minute gone and ran both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ragged for the remainder.



A typically dizzying run and cross helped put it on a plate for Saka on the stroke of half-time.

90min's Premier League Team of the Week | Matt Burt / 90min

