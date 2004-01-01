Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forum
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gooners Diary
2004/05
2003/04
2002/03
Club Info
Arsenal History
The Home Of Football
Supporters' Clubs
UK and Ireland
Rest Of The World
Footymad
Gunners Mad
Gunners Latest
Gunners News
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 10
Tweet
Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk are the headline names to feature in 90min's Premier League team of the week for matchday 10 of the season.
In a lot of ways, gameweek ten was a pretty standard week of Premier League football.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Trending on the boards
:-( Seen that ice hockey guy? Gruesome.
30 Oct 19:57 - redgunamo, 124 views 4 replies
Stephen Warnock doing the old
30 Oct 14:26 - PSRB, 168 views 9 replies
Fabio Vieira does not look old enough ti have children
30 Oct 13:15 - Luis Anaconda, 52 views 1 replies
HE needed that, WE needed that.
28 Oct 18:34 - redgunamo, 305 views 8 replies
Great, Jesus and Partey out for a few weeks
27 Oct 15:38 - PSRB, 248 views 4 replies
More from the boards
Navigation
Arsenal FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Gunners Messageboards