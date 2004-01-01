 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 10

Erling Haaland and Virgil van Dijk are the headline names to feature in 90min's Premier League team of the week for matchday 10 of the season.

In a lot of ways, gameweek ten was a pretty standard week of Premier League football.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards