Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 14

Another round of Premier League action is in the books, and this team of the week was a tough one to pick.

Up and down the division, there were outstanding performances aplenty and you could make the case for another ten or so players to earn a place in the final cut.

Here's the lucky XI who made it.

1. GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

Meslier was immense | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Just the nine saves for Meslier as Leeds inflicted a rare Anfield defeat on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.



There were some excellent goalkeeping performances this week, but for Meslier to pull that out on such a stage makes him impossible to beat.

2. RB: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Dalot played a starring role | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Dalot's re-emergence as a top right-back continued this weekend as Manchester United held on to a 1-0 victory over West Ham.



A massive presence at both ends of the field, Dalot created four chances and bagged three interceptions as well.

3. CB: James Tarkowski (Everton)

A busy day for Tarkowski | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Everton had a torrid time against Fulham and were hanging on for dear life at times, giving Tarkowski a lot of work to do.



Five tackles and four clearances for the centre-back, who combined with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to earn his side a point.

4. CB: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Another top performance from Martinez | Michael Regan/GettyImages

On the left side of our centre-back duo is Martinez who, yet again, played a starring role for United.



Martinez came up against West Ham's towering striker Gianluca Scamacca for an hour before seeing off the threat of Michail Antonio, who was full of energy and running during a dominant spell for the Hammers.

5. LB: Pervis Estupinan (Brighton)

Estupinan was sensational | Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Chelsea's questionable setup set the stage for Pervis Estupinan to steal the show for Brighton.



In the role in which Marc Cucurella exploded last season, Estupinan absolutely terrorised Chelsea's back line and it was his non-stop energy that created Trevoh Chalobah's own goal.

6. RM: Reiss Nelson (Arsenal)

A dream outing for Nelson | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Off the bench to replace the injured Bukayo Saka against Nottingham Forest, it's safe to say Nelson made the most of his opportunity.



The Arsenal winger came away with two goals and an assist - more than he had managed in his other 23 appearances in the competition.

7. CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

De Bruyne netted a gorgeous goal | Visionhaus/GettyImages

No assists this week for Kevin De Bruyne, just a screamer of a free-kick.



The ball movement is perfect, smacking off the post as Manchester City saw off Leicester.

8. CM: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

Caicedo dominated Chelsea | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Brighton's midfield were all over Chelsea's from minute one on Saturday and Caicedo's energy was a massive part of that.



Alexis Mac Allister can count himself unfortunate not to make it in as well.

9. LM: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

A famous goal for Rashford | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

100 Manchester United goals for Rashford, whose resurgence could not have come at a better time.



Are you watching, Gareth Southgate?

10. ST: Callum Wilson (Newcastle United)

Wilson is flying | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Speaking of World Cup hopefuls, Wilson could hardly be doing more to force his way into the team.



Two goals and an assist for Wilson as Newcastle ran riot against Aston Villa, strengthening their push for a Champions League spot.

11. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Jesus pulled the strings | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Surprisingly, there were no goals for Jesus in Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Forest, but the Brazilian still chimed in with two assists and an overall dominant performance.



What a signing he is turning out to be.