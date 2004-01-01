Teams
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 14
The Premier League team of the week for Gameweek 14 of the 2023/24 season, including Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Kulusevski.
Everyone got their breath back after that weekend of Premier League football?
Trending on the boards
The FA Cup draw
04 Dec 13:53 - PSRB, 52 views 2 replies
Cor. A cheeky win at Luton tomorrow and we're 5 clear.
04 Dec 12:17 - Sir C, 91 views 7 replies
Foolham 🙄
03 Dec 19:30 - 7sisters, 181 views 5 replies
The beers are on Zinks tonight then.
02 Dec 20:46 - redgunamo, 138 views 0 replies
Gawd Almighty my poor old ticker.
02 Dec 20:08 - Herbert Augustus Chapman, 117 views 0 replies
