 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 14

The Premier League team of the week for Gameweek 14 of the 2023/24 season, including Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dejan Kulusevski.

Everyone got their breath back after that weekend of Premier League football?
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards