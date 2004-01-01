Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 15

On a weekend when ten-man Manchester City left it late and Arsenal came out on top in a tight London derby, fans were treated to several thrilling Premier League encounters lower down the table.

Leeds and Bournemouth produced a ridiculous 4-3 that may well have been the stand-out but there were plenty of moments of high drama all round. Amid all the thrills, spills and general chaos, sorry to see you go Ralph Hasenhuttl, here's 90min's team of the week.

1. GK: Alisson (Liverpool)

Alisson had 54 touches of the ball against Spurs | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Alisson's distribution led to a costly Eric Dier mistake and Mo Salah's second goal of the game along with a crucial save to keep out Ivan Perisic's header in the first half. Showed his class to earn a much-needed 2-1 win for Liverpool against Tottenham.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Another team of the week selection for Kieran Trippier | David Cannon/GettyImages

The ever-dependable skipper played an inch-perfect through ball to Joe Willock for Newcastle's third goal in a 4-1 drubbing of Southampton. The way they are playing at the moment you could pick almost any of Eddie Howe's men for a TOTW.

3. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Another imperious display from Saliba | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

The quintessential Rolls Royce centre-back, at just 21 years of age William Saliba is calmness personified both on the ball and off it. Arsenal had to dig in to edge a 1-0 win away at Stamford Bridge but their defence - so often a weak point over past seasons - was rock solid. A deserving man of the match.

4. CB: Liam Cooper (Leeds United)

A captain's performance from Liam Cooper | Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Never an easy task marking Kieffer Moore but Cooper battled well and made a difference with a set-piece goal to level the game. His calm clearance put Wilfried Gnonto away on the counter to set up Crysencio Summerville's late winner.

5. LB: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

Digne celebrates after scoring his first Premier League goal for Villa | James Gill/GettyImages

Scored a glorious free-kick from the edge of the box to put Aston Villa 2-0 up after only 11 minutes and kick-start the Unai Emery era at Villa Park. It was Digne's first goal since April 2019 and capped an otherwise impressive all-round display on his return to the side.

6. CM: James Maddison (Leicester City)

Two assists for James Maddison against Everton | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Ran the show from start to finish during Leicester's 2-0 win over Everton and showed what England might be missing without him at the World Cup later this month. Gareth Southgate simply can't ignore performances like this.

7. CM: Jacob Ramsey (Aston Villa)

Ramsey made a very promising start to life under Emery | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Became the fourth player in Premier League history to score at both ends and record an assist in the same game. The own goal was horribly unfortunate but Ramsey's first-time side-foot finish to seal the win was emphatic. Also also set Leon Bailey away for the opener with a beautifully weighted through ball.

8. RM: Marcus Tavernier (Bournemouth)

Tavernier scored his first Bournemouth goal | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Arguably the best player on the pitch during the seven-goal thriller at Elland Road, Marcus Tavernier scored and set up two goals for Bournemouth against his hometown club.

9. LM: Kaoru Mitouma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Nelson Semedo simply couldn't cope with Mitouma | Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

A constant threat down Brighton's left side, Mitouma was the difference-maker for his team and played a part in everything. A cute ball into Leandro Trossard helped set up Adam Lallana's opening goal, a brave far-post header made it 2-2 before his pace and directness led to Nelson Semedo being sent off before half-time. To cap it all off his slick dribbling meant Pascal Gross could turn and fire in the winner.

10. CF: Leon Bailey (Aston Villa)

Bailey took his goal superbly | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Looked completely revitalised in Unai Emery's first game in charge as part of a front two with Ollie Watkins. Opened the scoring with some searing pace and a cool finish after seven minutes and terrorised the Manchester United defence thereafter. One of his best games in a Villa shirt to date.

11. CF: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah was back to his decisive best for Liverpool | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Two incredibly smart finishes sealed the points for Liverpool and reminded fans that he can win games on his own. Gave Ben Davies a torrid time throughout and will be annoyed not to have sealed a hat-trick after a tame shot at Hugo Lloris.