Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 17

Another gameweek - another Premier League team of the week that includes Erling Haaland.

That's right, the big man scored a few more goals this week - this time against Leeds United - to break yet another record and earn his spot on the 90min Premier League team of the week.

But who else made the cut?

Well, you're about to find out.

GK - Kepa Arrizabalaga - There weren't any real standout performances from goalkeepers in gameweek 17, Kepa kept a clean sheet so he makes the cut.

RB - Kieran Trippier - Another game, another assist for Trippier. He's currently the best right-back in the Premier League and it's not even particularly close.

CB - Tim Ream - The USMNT international scored his first Premier League goal ever at the age of 35 on Boxing Day. Great stuff.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - Another goalscoring centre-back, Van Dijk scored his first left-footed goal since 2018 in Liverpool's comfortable win over Aston Villa. He's back to his best.

LB - Andrew Robertson - He's now officially the Premier League defender with the most assists in the division's history thanks to his lovely first time squared pass to Mohamed Salah on Boxing Day.

CM - Casemiro - The Brazilian was in imperious form for Manchester United against Nottingham Forest, winning basically every single tackle he even considered making and bagging a nice little assist to boot.

CM - Joelinton - Once a massive flop, now arguably Newcastle's most important player. It's been quite the turnaround for the former striker over the last 12 months. Scored in the Magpies' latest Premier League win.

AM - Martin Odegaard - The Norway international put on a playmaking clinic against West Ham on Monday, setting up two goals and dictating the full 90 minutes at will.

RW - Solly March - 90min's resident Brightonion Jude Summerfield has been raving about March since his goal against Southampton; and rightly so because it was a bloody great goal.

ST - Erling Haaland - The fastest player to 20 Premier League goals ever and he did it by scoring two against Leeds United. He can't be stopped.

LW - Marcus Rashford - It's pretty fair to say that Rashford is in the form of his life right now. Following an impressive World Cup, the forward has continued to impress at club level too by scoring and assisting in Man Utd's win over Forest.