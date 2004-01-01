Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 20

As expected, Gameweek 20 of the 2022/23 Premier League season was a pretty memorable one.

Liverpool continued to capitulate.

Man Utd bested rivals Man City in controversial fashion.

Arsenal took a massive step towards the league title.

And Southampton, staggeringly, won a game of football.

After all that madness, here's a team of the week for you to enjoy.

Premier League team of the week

Goalkeepers & defenders

GK: Aaron Ramsdale - The Arsenal number one has been fairly great all season, but on Sunday in the north London derby he took his game to a whole other level. Ramsdale was exceptional (as were the rest of his teammates).

CB: Thiago Silva - 38 years old and still in the conversation for 'best centre-back in the world'. Thiago Silva is different.

CB: Gabriel - William Saliba has rightly earned plaudits for his performances this season, but it's time for everyone to show some love to his centre-back partner too. The defender kept Harry Kane pretty quiet on Sunday - which is no mean feat.

CB: Luke Shaw - He was once one of the most derided players in the Premier League, now he's one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

Midfielders

RM: Solly March - Two goals and an assist in a 3-0 win over Liverpool? Yes please.

CM: Casemiro - The Brazilian is probably the best midfielder in the league right now, and he proved that once again with an all-action performance against Manchester City on Saturday.

CM: James Ward-Prowse - JWP has had a disappointing season by his standards, but he showed up at the weekend when Southampton needed him the most, bagging two goals in a crucial win.

LM: Alex Moreno - Subbed on after 10 minutes for his Aston Villa debut, Moreno didn't disappoint the Villa Park faithful and proved instrumental in the 2-1 win over Leeds United.

AM : Martin Odegaard - Arsenal's captain was once again in fine form for his club on Sunday, scoring a wonderful goal in the north London derby.

Forwards

ST - Brennan Johnson - The 21-year-old drove his team to a 2-0 win over Leicester City by scoring a brace. Forest may live and die by Johnson's form for the rest of the season.

ST - Marcus Rashford - Rashford has scored in every single game since the World Cup. Every. Single. One. Form of his life.