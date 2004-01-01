Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 21

Well that was a fun weekend of football, wasn't it?

We watched an all-time great clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, an all-time great striker in Harry Kane hit another goalscoring milestone and an all-time great defender in Thiago Silva put in another masterclass for Chelsea.

Here's 90min's team of the week after all that fun...

Planet League's Rich Holmes & Sustainable Clarets' Cat Jebson join Shebahn Aherne to have football's climate conversation ahead of Green Football Weekend. If you can’t see this embed, click here to listen to the podcast!

GK: David Raya - There's a very good reason he's being linked with some of Europe's top clubs, and that reason is that he's brilliant.

RB: Emerson Royal - Yep, really. Emerson Royal blocked out the haters on Monday and put in a proper solid performance for Antonio Conte's Tottenham in the win over Fulham.

CB: Thiago Silva - Another week, another brilliant performance. Thiago Silva is still one of the best in the world.

CB: Max Wober - The new signing impressed in his first Premier League start, helping keep Ivan Toney quiet in Leeds' 0-0 draw with Brentford.

LB: Oleksandr Zinchenko - The signing of the summer? Probably. Zinchenko was at his best once again against Manchester United on Sunday.

RM: Bukayo Saka - The young England star scored a brilliant goal in the win over Man Utd and was generally a thorn in the Red Devils' side all afternoon.

CM: Granit Xhaka - His brilliant season continued in gameweek 21. This is the best version of Xhaka we've ever seen.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne - KDB has been in basically every team of the week for the last eight seasons. Bagged yet another assist over the weekend.

LM: Kaoru Mitoma - Leandro Trossard who? Mitoma has been in irrepressible form since being given a place in the starting lineup, scoring one of the better goals you'll see this month in the draw with Leicester City.

ST: Eddie Nketiah - Nketiah may have scored the two most important goals of the season on Sunday.

ST: Erling Haaland - 25 goals in the league and it's January. He's different gravy.