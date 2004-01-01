Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 24

Another week of Premier League action is in the books, and what a dramatic week it was.

The relegation battle and fight for the title both heated up with shock results at either end of the table, while in the middle of the table Chelsea continued to be Chelsea (which is a bad thing).

Here's 90min's team of the week.

GK: David de Gea - Made two stunning saves to keep Man Utd in the game against Leicester City and record his 180th clean sheet at the club. At good weekend's work all round.

CB: Seamus Coleman - The veteran earned Everton a priceless win with his first goal of the season.

CB: Felipe - He played against Erling Haaland and kept him at bay. That alone tells you all you need to know.

CB: Jan Bednarek - He's usually not particularly good, but he was decent on Saturday against Chelsea. He didn't really put a foot wrong.

RWB: Emerson Royal - The Brazilian, seemingly fearing for his job, has really stepped up his game since Pedro Porro signed for Spurs. He's even started scoring goals.

CM: Bruno Fernandes - As classy as ever in the win over Leicester on Sunday, bagging a lovely assist for the opener.

CM: James Ward-Prowse - Yep, he scored another free kick.

CM: Martin Odegaard - At his instrumental best against Aston Villa, pulling the strings in midfield and willing Arsenal onto a massive win in the Midlands.

LWB: Romain Perraud - Three Southampton players? That's right, three. The dynamic wing-back was in brilliant form at Stamford Bridge.

ST: Marcus Rashford - Another game = another two goals. He. Can't. Be. Stopped.

ST: Bukayo Saka - The 'Starboy' scored the best goal of the weekend. If you haven't seen it, go check it out.