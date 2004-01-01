Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 25

Manchester United's Carabao Cup was the main event of the weekend's football, but there was plenty to enjoy about the Premier League undercard too.

Arsenal and Man City both secured wins.

West Ham bested Nottingham Forest to save David Moyes' job (for another week at least).

And Everton suffered a damaging defeat.

So after all that, here's the team of the week:

GK - Emiliano Martinez - In Unai Emery's bad books after the defeat to Arsenal last week, Emi Martinez ensured himself of a place back in the good books with a brilliant performance in the win over Everton at Goodison Park.

RB - Rico Lewis - The youngster has taken to life in Man City's starting XI like a duck to water. He's been brilliant.

CB - Ruben Dias - Back fully fit and back to being probably the best centre-back in the Premier League.

CB - Cristian Romero - The World Cup winner loves a derby. His storming performance against Chelsea was another in a long line of solid derby day showings from Romero.

LB - Junior Firpo - Flew up and down the flank with real urgency and intent on Saturday, getting a goal for his troubles.

DM - Declan Rice - Scored a great goal and looked more comfortable getting into the final third than he has in quite a while.

DM - Oliver Skipp - His first ever goal for Tottenham came in a win over Chelsea. It doesn't get much better than that.

RM - Phil Foden - Let's call a spade a spade: Foden's not been great this season. He hasn't. On Saturday he finally was though, playing a key role in City's win over Bournemouth and putting in a much, much improved overall performance.

AM - Julian Alvarez - The Argentine played slightly deeper than he's used to but performed very well in behind Erling Haaland; bagging an assist.

LM - Leandro Trossard - Started up top for Arsenal then shifted out to the left in the second half and was brilliantly in both positions. Check out his assist for Gabriel Martinelli's goal if you haven't seen it yet.

ST - Danny Ings - The hero for West Ham United in their must-win game at the London Stadium against Nottingham Forest, Ings scored two and set the Hammers on their way to a crucial three points.