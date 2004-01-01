Gameweek 27 was full of what we've come to expect from the 2022/23 Premier League season.

- Liverpool losing to a bottom four team.

- Casemiro being sent off.

- Arsenal winning.

- Moises Caicedo putting in a barnstorming performance.

So, with all of that in mind, here's 90min's Premier League team of the week:

Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 27

Enzo Fernandez is proving his worth for Chelsea | Malcolm Couzens/GettyImages

GK - Gavin Bazunu (Southampton) - Made a string of stunning saves at Old Trafford to show why he's one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) - A very impressive defensive display from the former Tottenham man.

CB - Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal) - Bagged a goal in Arsenal's comfortable win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

CB - Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) - Liverpool weren't exactly good in the final third on Saturday, but Senesi ensured that he was on hand to scupper the Reds in every moment they threatened to mount an attack.

LB - Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - Arguably put in a season-best performance against former club Leicester, scoring and celebrating by cupping his ears to the King Power Stadium faithful. The sh*thousing we love to see.

CM - Philip Billing (Bournemouth) - Put in an all-action performance at the heart of the Cherries' midfield in the win over Liverpool.

CM - Moises Caicedo (Brighton) - It's very easy to see why he's so coveted by Europe's top clubs.

CM - Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) - The £100m man proved his worth on Saturday, single-handedly winning the midfield battle at the King Power Stadium.

RW - Dango Ouattara (Bournemouth) - Signed in January, Ouattara has certainly impressed at Bournemouth thus far, bagging three assists in his seven appearances. He bagged another and caused havoc among the Liverpool backline at the weekend.

ST - Harry Kane (Tottenham) - Spurs fans, enjoy performances like the one you watched on Saturday while you can.

LW - Leandro Trossard (Arsenal) - Three assists for Trossard at the weekend. The Belgian is proving to be a masterful signing for Arsenal.