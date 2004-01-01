Teams
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 34
90min's Premier League team of Gameweek 34 includes Martin Odegaard, Callum Wilson, Son Heung-min, Victor Lindelof, Trent Alexander-Arnold and more.
As far as long Premier League gameweeks go, the past one was right up there with the best.
Read more on this article from 90min
90min
Trending on the boards
Bellingham to Madrid
03 May 15:57 - PSRB, 53 views 1 replies
Stayed in the same hotel as City at the weekend
03 May 14:30 - PSRB, 94 views 4 replies
So if we win our last four games we'll finish with 90 points
03 May 10:52 - WES, 291 views 19 replies
The Women's football
03 May 10:44 - PSRB, 49 views 1 replies
Even though the league is done, I see lots of optimisic fans about the 'Process'
02 May 11:21 - Pat Vegas, 203 views 7 replies
More from the boards
