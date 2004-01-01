Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 3

Another Premier League weekend has come to an end and we've had more enthralling fixtures than you could shake a cat at.

Manchester United earned a stunning victory over arch rivals Liverpool on Monday night, while Manchester City earned a comeback draw at Newcastle.

With plenty of standout performers, here's 90min's team of the week for gameweek 3.

1. GK: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest)

Henderson was excellent at Everton | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

It was another positive week for Nottingham Forest and Dean Henderson, though there will have been some disappointment to leave Everton with only a point having gone ahead.



Forest needed Henderson's shot-stopping prowess between the sticks, with the England international ending the game having made seven saves.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier (Newcastle)

Trippier scored a belter against City | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It was all blood and thunder during Manchester City's trip to Newcastle, which ended in a classic 3-3 draw.



Trippier was in the heat of the action - even getting sent off before VAR reversed the decision - and netted another classic free kick to add to his collection.

3. CB: Lewis Dunk (Brighton)

Dunk was commanding against West Ham | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Brighton continued their surprising unbeaten record against West Ham on Sunday. In truth, the Hammers were again well short of their best, but they were kept at an arm's length by Dunk's composed performance.



The centre back never looked rushed alongside Joel Veltman and Adam Webster and rebuffed the physical threats of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca confidently.

4. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba scored a belter | Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It's three wins from three games for Arsenal, who sit atop the Premier League table, and their latest came with a helping hand from William Saliba.



The Frenchman got everything right at the back and netted his first Gunners goal with a tremendous out-swinging curler from the edge of the box.

5. LB: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham)

Perisic was a threat against Wolves | Craig Mercer/MB Media/GettyImages

Tottenham's first-half showing against Wolves was greeted by a few boos in north London, but the tempo improved with some ferocious play down the left with Ivan Perisic.



The Croatian became a real threat in the second half with some exciting dribbling and registered his second assist in as many games with the flick for Harry Kane's winner.

6. CM: Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Odegaard scored twice at Bournemouth | Alex Davidson/GettyImages

Arsenal put some wonderful moves together during their stroll at Bournemouth, with Martin Odegaard the beneficiary with two goals.



A tap in and a whipped finish from the Norwegian had the Gunners 2-0 up by the 11th minute, and his inventiveness in possession alongside Gabriel Jesus also caught the eye.

7. CM: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds)

Aaronson was full of energy | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Leeds' victory over Chelsea was all about the home side's tenacity and energy, coupled with some sloppy mistakes from the Blues.



At the heart of United's performance was Brenden Aaronson, who pressed Eduoard Mendy into a hilarious gaffe for the opener as they romped on to a 3-0 victory.

8. AM: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

Jadon Sancho celebrates scoring for Manchester United | Michael Regan/GettyImages

We're yet to see the explosive best of Jadon Sancho in the Premier League, but he showed he has class and composure in abundance during Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool.



Presented the ball by Anthony Elanga's cut-back from the byline, Sancho faked inside to send James Milner to Jupiter and settled himself in the face of Virgil van Dijk's steely, if not a bit strange, glare, before calmly sliding the ball into the corner of Alisson's net. The start of things to come, possibly.

9. RW: Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle)

Saint-Maximin enjoyed himself against Man City | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Allan Saint-Maximin was at his showboating best during Newcastle's draw with Manchester City, helping them storm into a 2-1 lead with two assists.



He gave Kyle Walker a rough afternoon with his inventive running and creativity as the Magpies eventually secured a well deserved point.

10. ST: Rodrigo (Leeds)

Rodrigo struck against Chelsea | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rodrigo has started the season in stellar form, benefitting from Leeds' energetic displays to bag four goals in three games.



He gave Chelsea's back three a torrid time and doubled his side's advantage with a superb header. He then teed up Jack Harrison, who had supplied Rodrigo with a cross earlier.

11. LW: Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

Zaha ran the show against VIlla | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/GettyImages

Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha was at his scintillating best against Villa, dragging his side back into the game having fallen behind.



The forward equalised before netting again in the second half - tapping in after having a penalty saved.