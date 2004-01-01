 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 7

Ollie Watkins, Martin Odegaard and Alisson are among the players to feature in the Premier League team of the week for gameweek 7 of the 2023/24 season.

Gameweek seven of the 2023/24 Premier League season will likely go down as the most controversial one of the whole campaign.
Read more on this article from 90min
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards