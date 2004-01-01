Considering there were only seven Premier League games this weekend, Gameweek 8 threw up plenty of drama.

Manchester City made Wolves' lives misery, Tottenham tore apart Leicester to put more pressure on Brendan Rodgers, Arsenal swept aside Brentford and Everton actually won a game of football.

Here's our selection for the team of the week.

Premier League Team of the Week - Gameweek 8

1. GK: Neto (Bournemouth)

Neto is in fine form | Stu Forster/GettyImages

There were a few eyebrows raised when Bournemouth decided to make Barcelona backup goalkeeper Neto one of their more high-profile signings considering how promising Mark Travers has been.



However, the Brazilian is proving his worth and put in another fine display against Newcastle as the Cherries' surprise resurgence goes on,

2. RB: John Stones (Manchester City)

Eyes on the prize | Visionhaus/GettyImages

John Stones' form at centre-back this season has left a lot to be desired (and allowed summer signing Manuel Akanji a proper chance to stake his own claim), but at least he's proving useful at right-back.



He didn't have much trouble against Wolves and Pep Guardiola will be glad to know that the 28-year-old is fully capable of playing at full-back in the future.

3. CB: Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)

Dier was on the scoresheet | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It was quite the week for Eric Dier, who returned home to Sporting CP (and obviously lost), was recalled to the England side by Gareth Southgate and scored his second goal of the season.



His header against Leicester put Spurs 2-1 up in a game they would eventually go on to win 6-2. Not a bad job.

4. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

*Insert lyrics to Tequila* | Visionhaus/GettyImages

For much of last week, Arsenal's clash with Brentford was overshadowed by news that Bees striker Ivan Toney had been called up by England.



William Saliba proceeded to completely shut him down, keep a clean sheet and even score a goal of his own at the Gtech Community Stadium. That's tough.

5. LB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Cancelo was superb again | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Listen here, Joao Cancelo. You can put in all the top displays at left-back all you want. You should still hand back the number seven shirt immediately.

6. CM: Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Palhinha has fit right in at Fulham | Visionhaus/GettyImages

After being linked to big teams across Europe all summer, some corners wondered if Joao Palhinha was actually the real deal after instead joining Fulham.



Well, it turns out he is still the real deal. He scored another belter against Nottingham Forest in a hug 3-2 win on Friday night.

7. CM: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Xhaka has been superb this season | Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

When asked after Arsenal's win at Brentford what was the key behind Granit Xhaka's sensational form, Mikel Arteta insisted it was due to consistency.



That can't just be it, because the Swiss midfielder has been playing like prime Xavi for months. He's found another level beyond his own.

8. CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Obviously | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Just the two assists this weekend, Kevin?



You're slacking.

9. AM: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son grabbed a hat-trick | Visionhaus/GettyImages

There was a pretty bright spotlight on Son Heung-min heading into the weekend. Being dropped to the bench wouldn't have helped, either.



But with Spurs just about ahead of Leicester, the South Korean came on and scored his first three goals of the season in some style. Crisis averted.

10. AM: Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Grealish turned on the style | Naomi Baker/GettyImages

Speaking of bright spotlights, Jack Grealish's England call-up had plenty questioning his credentials considering he's barely impressed since moving to Manchester City, let alone this season.



But he hit back with a first-minute goal and a performance of old against Wolves, with De Bruyne leaping to his defence post-match.

11. CF: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kane scored Spurs' equaliser | James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm, but Harry Kane has been quietly going about his own business this season too.



The England captain grabbed a goal and assist against Leicester (because of course he did), and looked a real menace dropping deep to link play again, particularly after partner-in-crime Son returned to the scoresheet.