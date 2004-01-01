Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 9

There were 36 goals shared across the Premier League this weekend as fans were treated to some exceptionally clinical displays.

Manchester City reminded everyone of the gap between themselves and rivals United - in case anyone needed reminding - with a dominant 6-3 victory, while Arsenal comfortably swatted ten-man Tottenham aside in Saturday's north London derby.

With a slightly funky formation, here are 90min's picks for the team of the week.

1. GK: Illan Meslier (Leeds)

Meslier helped Leeds earn a point

It took a brave display from Leeds to survive for most of the second half of their clash with Aston Villa a player down following Luis Sinisterra's red card, but Meslier made six saves in total as United escaped with a point.

2. CB: Thilo Kehrer (West Ham)

Kehrer put in an improved display

Kehrer had a mare of a start to his West Ham career but was calm and assured out wide, making five tackles in total, and was involved in Jarrod Bowen's game-sealing strike.

3. CB: Robin Koch (Leeds)

Koch kept Villa at bay

Another key component of Leeds' draw with Villa, Koch made excellent decisions with the ball and made a vital clearance to keep the scores level in the first half.

4. CB: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Saliba was dominant in the north London derby

Pressing sharply from the back while having plenty of guile on the ball, Saliba was a rock in the north London derby. He kept Arsenal high up the pitch and effectively nullified the open play threat of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

5. RM: Miguel Almiron (Newcastle)

Almiron enjoyed his day out at Fulham

Newcastle were given a big helping hand when Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah got himself sent off, allowing Almiron to become the star of the show. The Paraguayan scored twice - including a wonderful volley into the far corner - as the Magpies secured a dominant 4-1 win.

6. CM: Granit Xhaka (Arsenal)

Xhaka ran the show against Tottenham

Xhaka is as important as ever at Arsenal right now and capped Arsenal's triumph over Tottenham with his side's third, finishing brilliantly from Gabriel Martinelli's pass.

7. CM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

De Bruyne created a few goals for City on Sunday

Manchester City had no shortage of space to work with their derby with United on Sunday and it was De Bruyne who helped take the game away from Erik ten Hag's side with two assists in the first half.

8. LM: Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

Trossard bagged a treble at Anfield

After his hat trick at Anfield, Belgian wizard Trossard has now scored more goals against Liverpool than any other team in his career. His first two efforts had Brighton 2-0 inside 20 minutes and his third earned Roberto De Zerbi's new side a well-deserved point.

9. RF: James Maddison (Leicester)

Maddison was in inspired form against Forest

When Leicester needed a perfect ten from their talismanic midfielder, Maddison delivered. The goals and assist he registered against Nottingham Forest on Monday night took him up to seven goal contributions in as many league games as the Foxes earned their first win of the season.

10. LF: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Foden scored his Manchester derby goals

A wonderful flick at the near post saw Foden grab his first Manchester derby goal and he wrapped up his hat trick courtesy of two assists from his strike partner.

11. ST: Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland rocked United on Sunday

Football tribalism and clout culture has always been worrying, but it's now time to be put to one side so we can all figure out how to stop Erling Haaland



The Norwegian was as ruthless as ever in front of goal against United and also set up Foden twice as both claimed a match ball.