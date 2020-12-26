Premier League team of the week - round 15

It's hard to distinguish exactly what separates game weeks during the Christmas period of the Premier League calendar.

It all blends into one big, chocolate-filled, festive hangover which has you glued to the couch flicking between the football and afternoon darts sessions. It's a never-ending supply of the football, though, which means there's plenty of room for standout performances.

Despite Liverpool still sitting top of the table at the end of round 15, their three point cushion is by no means a big one, and the fact they dropped points to Big Sam's West Brom says it all about just how open, and surprising, the 2020/21 season has been so far.

Standout performances can only be merited in the most prestigious manner possible; being afforded a place in the illustrious 90min team of the week.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Saiss punished Spurs late on | Sam Bagnall - AMA/Getty Images

Illan Meslier (GK) - The giant Frenchman bounced back from a forgettable visit to Old Trafford, which saw him concede six, by earning a clean sheet against Burnley. Perhaps a tad fortunate not to concede when 'fouled' by Ashley Barnes, but Meslier did make an impressive six saves to keep Burnley at bay.



Hector Bellerin (RB) - Captain, leader, environmentalist. Bellerin was a breath of fresh air in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Chelsea and rose to the occasion as he captained the side. A positive attacking performance was balanced with some resilient defending.



Kortney Hause (CB) - Hause bagged his first Premier League goal over the weekend and kept a clean sheet in another fine Aston Villa performance. He lost defensive colleague Tyrone Mings to a red card in the first half and stepped up in his absence, making 11 clearances and winning nine duels.



Romain Saiss (CB) - Saiss popped up with an all important, late equaliser for Wolves against Tottenham. His near post run caught defenders sleeping and allowed him to head home and earn a big point for his side.



Kieran Tierney (LB) - Similarly to Bellerin, Kieran Tierney looked much improved in a back four against Chelsea. He was given licence to attack and caused Reece James a myriad of problems.

2. Midfielders

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (CM) - The 25-year-old has quietly been one of the better midfielders in the Premier League this season. His performance against Southampton saw him complete six dribbles, win 22 duels, make 10 tackles and two key passes. Dominant.



Tanguy Ndombele (CM) - Despite Spurs dropping two points, Tanguy Ndombele was immense against Wolves. His opening goal should've won them the game and his movement with the ball from midfield was flawless. The 23-year-old is a joy to watch in full stride.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - He could be blamed for allowing Leicester to score their opener, but Bruno Fernandes again proved how key he is to Manchester United. A goal and an assist makes it 31 goal contributions in 28 Premier League games. Sublime.

3. Forwards

Bukayo Saka (RW) - Did he mean to score that goal? Arguably not, but we'll let him off because it was still an incredible finish and Saka's overall game was fantastic. Left or right flank, he continues to provide a creative outlet for the Gunners.



Raheem Sterling (CF) - Sterling looked back to his best in a routine Manchester City victory over Newcastle. Composed, confident and agile, the winger popped up all over and pulled defenders out of position with his trickery.



Jack Grealish (LW) - A convincing Aston Villa win simply doesn't happen without their captain. Grealish wasn't on the scoresheet but created six chances for his teammates and led his side to victory.