Premier League team of the week - round 26

Let's be honest, gameweek 26 wasn't exactly the most thrilling round of fixtures the Premier League has seen this year.

While a lot of teams underwhelmed (we're looking at you, Chelsea and Manchester United), there were still plenty of outstanding individual showings to enjoy.

Let's get into 90min's team of the week for round 26.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Stones continues to defy expectations | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sam Johnstone (GK) - The first goalkeeper to make 100 saves this season, Johnstone was a busy man against Brighton. He did well to keep them at bay, but he wasn't even needed for their two penalties, both of which came crashing back off the woodwork.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - Now that he's decided to stop giving the ball away with every touch, Alexander-Arnold is shining again. Dominant at both ends of the field in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Sheffield United, the right-back looks to have finally settled himself down.



John Stones (CB) - Who's this guy and what has he done with the real Stones? Now part of the Premier League's best defensive duo alongside Ruben Dias, Stones swept in Manchester City's winner against West Ham.



Kyle Bartley (CB) - Bartley put West Brom on his back and pulled out yet another starring performance against Brighton. It was his header that won the game, but some of his tackles ended up being more important.



Lucas Digne (LB) - Nobody on the pitch in Everton's win over Southampton was involved as much as Digne, who had more touches, tackles and crosses than anyone else.

2. Midfielders

Jones opened his account for the season | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Curtis Jones (CM) - He may only be 20 years old, but Jones played like a leader for Liverpool. He ran proceedings against Sheffield United and deservedly bagged his first Premier League goal of the season.



N'Golo Kante (CM) - Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Manchester United was played largely in the midfield, and it was Kante who came out on top. He was superb in neutralising United's counters and kept Bruno Fernandes quieter than anyone on the pitch.



Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - De Bruyne completed his first 90 minutes since January in the 2-1 win over West Ham and did a great job of spraying the ball around the pitch, even chipping in with the assist for Dias' opener.

3. Forwards

Bale was in inspired form against Burnley | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Gareth Bale (RW) - Wow. Wow. Wow. Jose Mourinho claimed Bale is 'better than ever' these days, and while that might be a little bit of a stretch, it was hard not to get excited about his dominant performance against Burnley. Player of the Week, no questions asked.



Harry Kane (ST) - After a tricky few weeks, Kane rediscovered his mojo against Burnley. His movement was unstoppable and his passing was excellent, and he got the slice of luck he deserved for his goal.



Willian (LW) - Had Adama Traore set the season record for most dribbles (14) against anyone other than Newcastle, he probably would have earned a spot here. Instead, we've gone for Willian, who contributed to two of Arsenal's three strikes against Leicester.

