Premier League Team of the Week - Round 7

It was another disappointing weekend for the two teams we all seemingly had accepted were going to be going toe-to-toe for the title this year....yep, Everton and Aston Villa.

Despite this, it was another gripping weekend of Premier League action, but it was a particularly memorable round of fixtures for one set of fans. Arsenal supporters witnessed something they hadn't seen in almost six years - a victory over a fellow 'big six' club away from home!

Mikel Arteta has become the first Arsenal manager since 1926 to beat Manchester United in their first two games against them! ? pic.twitter.com/i1tN58xhqW — 90min (@90min_Football) November 1, 2020

But elsewhere, we were treated to some beautiful counter-attacking football (Leeds really couldn't deal with Leicester, could they?), some late winners and a fine debut display as well just for good measure. Oh, and Gareth Bale scored his first goal since returning to Tottenham, too!

With another thrilling weekend of football in England's top flight now behind us, here's 90min's Team of the Week for gameweek seven....

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Walker netted the only goal of the game against Sheffield United | Pool/Getty Images

Aaron Ramsdale (GK) - It hasn't been a great start to the season for Sheffield United, has it? The Blades fell to defeat once again on Saturday against Man City, but Ramsdale more than played his part in limiting the score to just one. City were dominant and could have run away with it on another day if it wasn't for an in-form Ramsdale.



Kyle Walker (RB) - The one time the Blades keeper was beaten on Saturday, however, was when Walker fired in a well-executed low drive into the bottom corner from outside the box. The right back doesn't score many, so it was only fitting he scored a beautiful goal against his hometown club, wasn't it? He was a constant threat throughout the game, charging up and down the right flank, with the Blades simply unable to match his energy and intensity.



Jannik Vestergaard (CB) - John McGinn marking Jannik Vestergaard for a free kick was never going to end well, was it? The 6'6 defender simply shrugged the Villa midfielder off and barely even needed to jump to meet James Ward-Prowse's cross to give the Saints the lead on 20 minutes. Was authoritative at the back, leading the defensive line expertly and looking very assured in his work.



Gabriel (CB) - What a performance at the back from Gabriel against Man Utd. The defender won the most tackles, made five ball recoveries and won seven duels in total. It was his commanding display at the back which left the Red Devils so frustrated going forward and incapable of bringing the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford into the game. Outstanding.



Antonee Robinson (LB) - It was a big night for Fulham on Monday as they picked up their first league win of the season, with Robinson playing a starring role. As well as constantly flying up the left flank and making darting runs in behind the West Brom defence, he was somehow also able to sprint back and close down with remarkable ease time and time again. He even kept the dangerous Matheus Pereira very quiet, resulting in the Brazilian being taken off.

2. Midfielders

Partey was commanding in his work | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Thomas Partey (CM) - Partey never allowed the Man Utd midfield to take control of the contest, instead he was constantly harrying and winning the ball back for his side in effortless fashion before getting his side playing on the front foot again. As part of United's diamond formation, Burno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were expected to pose a real threat on Sunday as they had the freedom to get forward and create openings, but the Arsenal man was always alert to any danger.



James Ward-Prowse (CM) - Is there a better free-kick specialist in the Premier League than Ward-Prowse? After Sunday's latest reminder, you'd be inclined to say no, definitely not. The midfielder set up the first with a wonderful cross into the middle, before then finding the top corner with two beautiful free kicks. Not a bad way to celebrate your birthday, eh?



Tom Cairney (CM) - Cairney has come in for some criticism in the early parts of this season, notably due to the seemingly endless number of sideways passes he has played. But he was simply unplayable on Monday. As well as linking play exceptionally well and constantly looking to break the lines, he also looked to drive forward himself and often left the West Brom midfield and defence embarrassed with his exquisite pieces of skill. It was a true captain's performance.

3. Forwards

Ziyech continued to pick up clever positions against Burnley | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Hakim Ziyech (RW) - Ziyech really does make the beautiful game look oh so easy, doesn't he? As well as taking his goal well, he also showed his creativity throughout the victory over Burnley. His pass through to Timo Werner for the third goal was a thing of beauty, waiting for the German to make the run before cooly playing the perfect pass for his teammate to simply run on to the ball and slot home. A joy to watch.



Daniel Podence (LW) - Popping up in all areas of the pitch, Crystal Palace had no idea who should be picking Podence up or how to stop him. Drifting over to the right for the opener, Podence stood up an excellent cross which eventually found its way to Rayan Ait-Nouri, who fired in excellently on his debut. The winger later popped up with the all-important second goal to cap off an outstanding display both on and off the ball. His understanding with Ait-Nouri will also be very promising for Wolves fans.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - Callum Wilson and Danny Ings can consider themselves unfortunate not to be on this list, but Vardy was at his menacing, sublime best on Monday against Leeds. The Englishman's pace and movement caused United all sorts of problems, linking up brilliantly with Harvey Banes. Vardy had a hand in the first two goals before then striking himself. Tireless out of possession and frightening when on the ball, Vardy was once again exceptional.

