Premier League to hand out 'substantial fines' to Super League sides

The Premier League are set to hand out significant fines to the six English sides who threatened to join the infamous Super League.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham all signed up to join the competition, but after immense fan backlash and widespread protests, they quickly backed down and opted out of the proposal.

We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021

Despite the six teams finally realising the severity of their obvious stupidity, the Premier League remain keen to punish them for their action. The Telegraph note that a points deduction was never considered, with league officials instead preferring major fines.

Economic sanctions are usually pretty useless when it comes to big clubs. £15,000 is pocket change for these owners, who still seemingly believe they need more money. Fortunately, this time, it's going to be different.

The fines being prepared by the Premier League are expected to be significant enough that they will actually make an impact on each sides' bank balance, with league officials and the other 14 clubs in the division keen for the rebel six to understand the severity of their actions.

Lawyers have been working tirelessly to come up with a solution and are expected to charge the six sides with a breach of rule L9, which requires shareholders to gain written approval from the Premier League to join any new competition.

The English sides are also expected to face punishment from UEFA, although president Aleksander Ceferin has confessed that he will consider the fact that all six apologised quickly when dishing out his punishments.

The four sides who are yet to formally withdraw - AC Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid - have been threatened with two-year bans from European competitions, but nothing that serious will come the way of the English teams.

Ceferin (right) plans to punish the sides remaining in the Super League | FABRICE COFFRINI/Getty Images

Once the fines have been dished out, that should be the end of all this Super League nonsense, at least for the Premier League sides.

There will soon be a new rule introduced which will help prevent the formation of these breakaway competitions, with sources close to the discussions suggesting it will kill the threat of English involvement in a Super League 'forever'.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!