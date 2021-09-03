Premier League transfers summer 2021: Best XI

That's it, everyone - the transfer window has slammed shut!

As always, the Premier League has dominated the transfer market, splashing hundreds of millions of pounds on over 100 players throughout the summer.

The window saw the return to English football for a couple of iconic players, while we welcomed new, world class faces on our shores. But who were the most impressive signings of the lot?

Here is 90min's Premier League new signings lineup, consisting purely of players bought in the summer transfer window.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Alphonse Areola (GK)

Yet to prove his worth for the Hammers | Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham decided to bring in some much-needed competition for Lukasz Fabianski this summer, and in doing so, they signed Alphonse Areola on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Areola impressed on loan at Fulham last year, despite the Cottagers' disappointing campaign, and he's been handed a second chance to prove himself in England - if he can oust Fabianski, that is.

Tino Livramento (RB)

An impressive start to life in the Premier League | Robin Jones/Getty Images

This signing probably flew under the radar for many Premier League viewers - until Tino Livramento took to the field. The former Chelsea youth star arrived at Southampton for a minimal fee, but the entire division sat up and took notice of his impressive display in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The 18-year-old was highly-rated within the Blues' academy, but like Tariq Lamptey, left Stamford Bridge for regular minutes. He's only going to get better with experience, too.

Raphael Varane (CB)

Hit the ground running | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

This is what world class looks like. Raphael Varane joined Manchester United from Real Madrid, and has already delivered one clutch display in his first appearance for his new club.

A clean sheet and an assist on his debut is only a sign of things to come for the World Cup winner, and Red Devils will look forward to enjoying a much sturdier backline from now on. What a signing!

Cristian Romero (CB)

Serie A's top defender | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

In signing Cristian Romero, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Serie A's best defender for the 2020/21 campaign.

The ex-Atalanta star was top of the pops for every defensive criteria, and those statistics, combined with his Copa America displays in a winning Argentina side, bagged the 23-year-old his move to the Premier League.

We haven't seen much of him in a Spurs shirt just yet, but we can't wait to see what Romero can bring to his new team. An exciting prospect.

Marc Cucurella (LB)

This is one we're pretty curious about. You need to have something about you to play for Barcelona, and although it didn't really work out in Catalonia, Marc Cucurella has still earned himself a spot in our Premier League XI.

The wing-back will thrive in Graham Potter's expansive Brighton setup, and we could see him and his flowing locks bouncing up and down that left flank with plenty of success.

Midfielders

Jadon Sancho (RM)

Sancho is a major talent | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Finally, Jadon Sancho is a Premier League star! We had to wait a couple of years for Man Utd to get this deal over the line, but Borussia Dortmund eventually gave in to their relentlessness, and the boy wonder was back in Manchester.

Sancho's debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers was a touch underwhelming, but he needs a bit of time to warm to the Premier League. Once he's found his feet, there'll be no stopping him.

Martin Odegaard (CM)

Back for more | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised when Martin Odegaard spent six months at Arsenal, saw what an absolute state they were in, and then thought: "Yeah, I fancy a bit of that," before signing a permanent deal this summer.

The creative midfielder is a huge talent, and if he can't get the Gunners firing in the final third, then they may as well just pack up and go home.

Saul Niguez (CM)

If there's one team that needs some bolstering in the centre of the pitch, it's Chelsea, right? Who can rely on the likes of N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic anyway?

Saul Niguez is the man brought in to add even more depth to this ridiculous Blues side, and he can offer something different in the middle of the park. One to watch, and certainly one to get excited about if you're a blue.

Jack Grealish (LM)

What a performance from the boys! 5-0 = a perfect Saturday ?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/yjn0r3rm1S — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) August 28, 2021

England's most expensive transfer in football history, ladies and gentlemen. It's no surprise then, that the brilliant Jack Grealish makes the lineup. The former Aston Villa man made the heartbreaking decision to leave his boyhood club for Manchester City, but he hasn't looked back.

Grealish is already contributing goals and assists for the Citizens, and will get plenty more for club and country over the coming years.

Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST)

It's always risky when a player returns to a former club, but it's a risk Man Utd fans would have accepted in a heartbeat. Cristiano Ronaldo is back. The 36-year-old left Juventus with one target in mind: to win the Premier League again.

Ronaldo's arrival has sent Old Trafford into a frenzy, and will undoubtedly force each and every player at the club to increase their levels or get left behind. It's the transfer of the window, without doubt - sorry Leo.

Romelu Lukaku (ST)

Living the dream | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Bold prediction time: Romelu Lukaku will finish the season as the Premier League's top scorer, ahead of Ronaldo. The forward left England with critics at an all-time high, but after tearing it up in Italy for two seasons, the former Inter star is ready to silence his doubters.

Lukaku is already off the mark for the season, and he's going to prove to everyone how much of a complete striker he's become by scoring more than everybody else this year.