Premier League trio hold talks with Atletico Madrid over Joao Felix loan

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have all held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible loan deal for wantaway forward Joao Felix, 90min understands.

Felix is free to leave Atletico this winter and 90min reported earlier this month that a number of sides had been offered the chance to sign the Portugal international, who joined for around £113m in 2019.

His representatives have spoken with a number of sides, including Arsenal, Chelsea and United, over a possible deal and sources have confirmed that those three sides have all expressed an interest in getting a deal done.

The trio have all held talks in the last week, with Atletico prepared to agree to a loan departure for Felix, but one stumbling point has been Los Rojiblancos' desire to recover as much of their £113m spend as possible.

Indeed, the La Liga side are looking to insert a permanent transfer clause worth around £100m in any deal for Felix which, as it stands, has proven problematic for Arsenal, Chelsea and United.

All three sides have made no secret of their desires to bolster in attack. Arsenal have lost Gabriel Jesus to injury, as have Chelsea with Armando Broja, while United parted ways with Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup.

Ten Hag has openly urged United to move for a new forward this month - a declaration that came before Liverpool's agreement to sign PSV Eindhoven's Cody Gakpo.

A loan deal for Felix, who has 33 goals and 18 assists in 129 appearances for Atletico, would represent a simple solution for each side but the La Liga side's financial demands could prove problematic.

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are understood to have held talks with Felix's agent, Jorge Mendes, but the duo's negotiations are not as advanced.