Prime Minister Boris Johnson laments European super league plans

Boris Johnson has criticised the Premier League clubs plotting to form a breakaway European super league, claiming the plans would be 'very damaging' for football.

News of the potential breakaway competition broke on Sunday with Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all in favour of the idea, with Manchester City also rumoured to be interested.

The plans have received widespread criticism, with Prime Minister Johnson the latest to voice his concerns.

"Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action. They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country," a statement posted on his Twitter account read.

"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps."

The Premier League itself, along with the FSA and several supporters groups, have also released statements condemning the proposed super league. In addition, UEFA have warned that any clubs who take part in a splinter league would face harsh sanctions.

Not only would they be barred from the Champions League, they may also be booted out of their domestic divisions. In addition, players from the breakaway clubs would be prevented from representing their countries at international level.

The plans, which are the brainchild of Florentino Perez and the Glazers, would see England's big six joined by Spain's big three, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Serie A sides Milan, Inter and Juventus are also said to be backing the plans.

These teams would be joined by five more founding members, with five additional places up for grabs for teams who qualify annually. Both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are said to have rejected the plans, in a somewhat surprising move.