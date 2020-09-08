Professional Footballers' Association Award Winners Announced for 2020

The 2020 Professional Footballers' Association award winners have been announced, with 2019/20 Premier League winners Liverpool dominating the men's Team of the Year selection.

The Reds, who finished 18 points ahead of nearest competitors Manchester City last season, have full backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson included, alongside centre back Virgil van Dijk, midfielder Jordan Henderson and forward Sadio Mane.

City star Kevin De Bruyne has been awarded the PFA Players' Player of the Year award, with Alexander-Arnold scooping the PFA Young Player of the Year gong.

City stars David Silva and De Bruyne also make the TOTY cut, with Burnley's Nick Pope featuring between the sticks. Leicester's Caglar Coyuncu makes it, as does fellow Foxes hero Jamie Vardy, who topped the scoring charts with 23 league goals.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who came joint second in the Golden Boot race with 22 strikes, completes the lineup.

Beth England has also been named as the Women’s Players’ Player of the Year. The 26-year-old enjoyed a brilliant 2019/20 campaign, scoring 21 goals as Chelsea won the Women's Super League and League Cup.

The England international pipped Arsenal and Netherlands star Vivianne Miedema, who won the award last year, to the honour.

The women's Team of the Year features six Chelsea stars - Ann-Katrin Berger, Magdalena Eriksson, Millie Bright, Maren Mjelde, Ji So-yun and England - while Arsenal's Leah Williamson and Miedema are also included.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has also been recognised for his stellar off-the-field work with the PFA Special Achievement Award. The 22-year-old helped force the government into a U-turn over their free school meals policy, establishing a £120m fund for pupils who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Awards in Full

PFA Players' Player of the Year - Kevin De Bruyne, Beth England

PFA Young Player of the Year - Trent Alexander-Arnold, Lauren Hemp

PFA Special Achievement Award - Marcus Rashford

Premier League Team of the Year: Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester), Andy Robertson (Liverpool); Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), David Silva (Manchester City); Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal).

Huge congrats to all the players in the PFA WSL Team of the Year 2020! #TOTY #PFAawards pic.twitter.com/bLaFcOYCjr — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) September 8, 2020

Women's Super League Team of the Year: Ann-Katrin Berger (Chelsea); Maren Mjelde (Chelsea), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea); Caroline Weir (Manchester City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Ji So-yun (Chelsea); Beth England (Chelsea), Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City).

Championship Team of the Year: Brice Samba (Nottingham Forest); Luke Ayling (Leeds), Ben White (Leeds), Liam Cooper (Leeds), Joe Bryan (Fulham); Romaine Sawyers (West Brom), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (QPR); Said Benrahma (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).