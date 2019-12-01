PSG Dethrone Man City in Finance Rankings - Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & Spurs Make Top 10

​Paris Saint-German are the most powerful football club in the world in terms of finances, according to the annual Soccerex Football Finance 100, a report from football business experts.

This is the third year in which they've published their findings, with PSG becoming only the second side to have taken top spot after Manchester City stole first place in each of the last two editions. The English side were edged out this time around, however, finishing as runners-up.

PSG were given a score of 5.318, which relates to the total value of their squad and other assets, such as the Parc des Princes. The net worth of their owner and his willingness to invest are also factored into the equation, as is the club's net debt.

​Soccerex revealed that the Frenchmen just pipped the reigning ​Premier League champions, who posted a score of 5.197. Both teams are controlled by billionaires from the Middle East, with that the playing a significant role in their high rankings.

PSG edged ahead of City after the latter's overall debt increased by €90m, taking it to a total of €172m. Les Parisiens, meanwhile, reduced their debt by €70m.





Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid fill third place to fifth, respectively . Arsenal lay sixth in the standings, one place above Chelsea, and two ahead of Liverpool.

Manchester United find themselves significantly further back, with the Red Devils down in 16th, trailing ​Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, as well as Guangzhou Evergrande of the Chinese Super League.

Watford and Sheffield United are the only Premier League teams who failed to make the 100-strong list, though that looks likely to change in the near future as the Blades continue their push for European football.

Elsewhere, ​La Liga champions Barcelona are as low down as 12th, a place behind Atletico Madrid. Borussia Dortmund secured the final spot in the top 10, with Juventus occupying ninth position.

For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter