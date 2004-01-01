PSG 'in Negotiations' With Arsenal Over Signature of Hector Bellerin Despite Player's Desire to Stay

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be attempting to negotiate a deal with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin, despite recent reports claiming the Spaniard is keen on staying in north London under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.





Bellerin had started five of his side's last six Premier League games after his return from a hamstring injury in January, but there have been plenty of claims of the 25-year-old potentially seeking a way out of north London for a 'more ambitious club'.





Hector Bellerin scored his side's late equaliser in a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea back in January

Spanish news outlet Todo Fichajes, meanwhile, believe PSG are 'in negotiations' with the Gunners for the right-back, as they go in search of finding a replacement for free agent Thomas Meunier.





Although Bellerin's potential sale would bring in a hefty sum that Arsenal could reinvest, the player is understood to be 'fully invested' in the Arteta project at the club, understanding his vision for the Gunners' future.





Amid the current period of uncertainty, Bellerin has continued to act as the club's Professional Footballers' Association delegate, while also working closely with the Gunners hierarchy to find a solution to the pay-cut saga.





Despite a frustrating 18 or so months for Bellerin - which saw him miss almost a year of action with an ACL rupture - the Spaniard seems keen on evolving into Arteta's long-term right-back option in north London.





Ainsley Maitland-Niles (C) had reportedly fallen out with Mikel Arteta before the break over his attitude

And following Ainsley Maitland-Niles' reported 'falling out' with the Arsenal boss, it appears Bellerin will have a key role to play when the Premier League returns later this month.





The 22-year-old had filled in ably in a relatively unfamiliar role during Bellerin's absence, often impressing during the early days of the Spaniard's reign.





A poor attitude in training, however, saw him 'frozen out' of Arteta's first-team plans before the break, and it remains to be seen whether the Englishman has won over his manager ahead the top flight's return.



