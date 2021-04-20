PSG president hits out at 'not-so Super League' rebels

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poked fun at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus for their continued determination to keep the failed Super League project alive.

Despite losing support from Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, the rebel trio have continued to fight for the introduction of a breakaway competition, even taking their battle to the courts.

Real, Barcelona and Juventus' efforts have been laughed off by most, and Al-Khelaifi joined in the fun during his opening speech at the latest European Club Association meeting.

"While the three rebel clubs waste energies, twist narratives and continue to shout at the sky, the rest of us are moving forward and focusing every energy on building a better future for European football — together as one," said Al-Khelaifi, the new president of the ECA.

"I will not spend much time talking about the 18th of April, and the not-so-Super League because I do not like to focus on fabulists and failures. Together, we defended the interests of European football for everyone — for the players, the clubs, the leagues, the national associations, and most of all, the fans.

"For the nine clubs who asked to come back into our family, the ECA board has re-integrated them into our structures with renewed commitments to strengthen our association. I welcome them back to the ECA family."

PSG were invited to join the breakaway Super League but swiftly turned it down, with Al-Khelaifi under no illusion as to the real reason behind the plans - money.

"We believe that any proposal without the support of UEFA - an organisation that has been working to progress the interests of European football for nearly 70 years - does not resolve the issues currently facing the football community, but is instead driven by self-interest," the PSG boss said (via Marca).

"Paris Saint-Germain holds the firm belief that football is a game for everyone. I have been consistent on this since the very beginning. As a football club, we are a family and a community; whose fabric is our fans - I believe we shouldn't forget this."